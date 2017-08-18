Ben Turok on ANC taking disciplinary action against MPs

Stephen Grootes spoke to ANC stalwart, Ben Turok, about how the ANC is taking disciplinary action against dissenting MPs amid the removal of Makhosi Khosa from her chairperson position in parliament.
Guest: Kevin Brandt, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rob Kaldor, Australian correspondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ambassador Anil Sooklal Deputy Director-General responsible for Asia and the Middle East, DIRCOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Isabella Sekawana, Acting DDG for Welfare Services and Rex Molefe, Chairperson of Social Dev. ECD Inter-Sectoral Integrated ForumLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Graig-Lee Smith | reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sandile Cele, Medical student at the University of KZN Nelson Mandela School of MedicineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nana Radebe-Kgiba - Johannesburg EMS spokesperson and Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWSLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ruby Motaung - Executive Director For Training and Resources in early Education.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gaye Davis - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST