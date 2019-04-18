Johan Booysen continues with testimony at State Capture Inquiry

Today at 12:23 Talks of the levels being eased and the booze ban being lifted, Prof parry gives us reasons why and if we are indeed ready for this: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council

Today at 12:23 Is there an Animal Ivermectin shortage? - SAVA responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Leon du Bruyn - President at South African Veterinary Association (Sava)

Today at 12:27 President Ramaphosa addresses NEDLAC on economic recovery- Audio The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:27 Were the Cuban Covid-19 drugs confiscated? - SANDF responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Siphiwe Dlamini - Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence

Today at 12:28 Public school teachers return to work, dealing with COVID-19 loss of colleagues The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education spokesperson

Today at 12:37 The Commission will hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from the former Chairperson of Standing. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:37 Why didn't SAPS enforce regulations on the beach? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Today at 12:40 In the pursuit of herd immunity The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wim Delva

Today at 12:41 Jacob Zuma openly defies Zondo commission, says he is ready to be jailed. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 Mokgoro says serving NW residents remains his priority The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Job Mokgoro, Premier of the North West

Today at 12:45 Open letter: SA People's Vaccine Campaign The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)

Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.

Today at 12:52 Could a Reddit war come to the JSE? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto

Today at 12:52 Sadtu: Principals are very worried about stress & anxiety levels as staff return to school The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa

Today at 12:56 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter

Today at 13:40 Food - Siba Mtongana opens pop-up restaurant in CT Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Siba Mtongana

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around rental property issues Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Marlon Shevelew office

Today at 14:40 The Every woman Project - textile artwork connecting the women of Cape Town - one stitch at a time Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Beryl Eichenberger

Today at 14:50 Music with Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Sibusiso Mashiloane

Today at 15:10 Open to introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Philip Stevens - founded Geneva Network in 2015

Today at 15:40 Brain of CapeTalk! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:50 Uganda's Bobi Wine fills an election petition Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Isabel Nakirya - News Correspondent

Today at 16:05 Redi Tlhabi | The ANC and its factions: A threat to the country Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Redi Tlhabi

Today at 16:20 Explainer: How GameStop And An Army Of Reddit Traders Exposed The Riskiest Market In Decades Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mduduzi Lthuli - Director - Investment Management - Luthuli Capital and avid gamer

Today at 16:33 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 Cars with Juliet: Ford Figo Freestyle Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Juliet McGuire

Today at 17:05 Daily Maverick: Hearings into the State Security Agency Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 17:20 Myanmar's military stages coup d'etat Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Champa Patel - Director of the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lester Kiewit

Today at 17:45 Rugby Australia offer to host British and Irish Lions tour Down Under Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

James Suzman - Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time at ...

