IEC explains voting processes

Today at 12:37
POCA bust: Hawks swoop in on suspects in Brian Wainstein murder case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Colonel Katlego Mogale
Colonel Katlego Mogale
Today at 12:37
What to expect from political issues ahead of SONA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.
Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.
Today at 12:41
High Court to rule on Norma Mngoma arrest.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Graig-Lee Smith
Graig-Lee Smith
Today at 12:45
Sea air has damaged Koeberg's containment building, says KAA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Peter Becker - spokesperson at Koeberg Alert Alliance
Peter Becker - spokesperson at Koeberg Alert Alliance
Today at 12:45
The Commission hears Eskom related evidence from the former Eskom Board Member, Mr. Mark Pamensky.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Right of Reply: Is Koeberg Nuclear Power Station's concrete damaged? Eskom responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Riedewaan Bakardien - Chief Nuclear Officer at Eskom
Riedewaan Bakardien
Riedewaan Bakardien - Chief Nuclear Officer at Eskom
Riedewaan Bakardien
Today at 12:52
GAUTENG ANC'S MAKHURA SET TO FACE INTEGRITY COMMISSION AMID PEC FACTION BATTLES
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
William Dicey- Author.
William Dicey- Author.
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Dr Matjekane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Dr Mathobela Matjekane
Dr Mathobela Matjekane
Today at 13:40
Greener Living - Trail Runners cleaning up the mountain, one bag at a time
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Jihad Owen - Founder at We Are the Trail Blazers
Jihad Owen - Founder at We Are the Trail Blazers
Today at 14:07
Practical advice - Ring resizing with Johan Louw; Director Uwe Koetter Jewellers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Johan Louw - One Of The Owners at Uwe Koetter Jewellers
Johan Louw - One Of The Owners at Uwe Koetter Jewellers
Today at 14:40
Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers - (Spokesperson Teagan Schwerin)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Teagan Schwerin
Teagan Schwerin
Today at 14:50
Music - Kyle Deutsch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Kyle Deutsch
Kyle Deutsch
Today at 15:10
This is what we need to hear from Ramaphosa’s Sona
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Richard Calland
Richard Calland
Today at 15:10
Shell lays out plan for transition to cleaner energy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 15:16
Equal education's expectations on SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary of Equal Education
Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary of Equal Education
Today at 15:20
The impact of Covid-19 on South Africa's agriculture economy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:20
SONA Preview with Ferial Haffajee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Cosatu's expectations ahead of SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Zingiswa Losi, · Cosatu President
Zingiswa Losi, · Cosatu President
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Sona Preview with Gaye Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:10
SONA 2021 to focus on economy under COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University
Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University
Today at 16:20
Business expectations from SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
Today at 16:20
Pandemic Screen Time: Will Blue Light Glasses Help?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Aleksandra Surogina - Founder of Golaa Glasses
Aleksandra Surogina - Founder of Golaa Glasses
Today at 16:55
Ratanga Junction is being turned into a ‘water park’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
John Chapman
John Chapman
Today at 17:05
The latest on Covid-19 in the WC with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:10
Health expectations from SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Dr Angelique Coetzee - SA Medical Association President
Dr Angelique Coetzee - SA Medical Association President
Today at 17:20
Tourism Budget Expectations for 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Amber Fillary - World Record Holding Ice Swimmer
Amber Fillary - World Record Holding Ice Swimmer
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
SA documentary My Octopus Teacher makes Oscars shortlist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Craig Foster
Craig Foster
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
SONA preview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann
Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann
Today at 18:50
Side Hustle Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
