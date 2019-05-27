President Ramaphosa's dilemma on DD and PG

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
702 FYI
Today at 10:22
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:33
Back to Business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Robert Hodson - General Manager at Centurion Lake Hotel
Jenny Morris
Ian Helfon
Today at 10:35
Getting Millenials into Politics
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ntaketo Mabasa, campaign organizer
Today at 11:05
Women only taxi's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Karen Neary
Today at 11:05
World of Work- The slash economy
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Zuki Mzozoyane, Founder of 21st Century Humans
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Prostate cancer
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
David Lucas
Today at 12:05
Reax to Cyril speech
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 12:10
SA Agri Initiative: fight for wine sales in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francois Rossouw - CEO at South African Agri Intiative (SAAI)
Today at 12:23
Scopa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:37
Forensics for justice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul O'Sullivan
Paul O'Sullivan
Today at 12:40
This is how SAPS should have enforced regulations on the beach - security expert explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 12:45
Sadtu: Principals are very worried about stress & anxiety levels as staff return to school
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - MAtrics back from Antarctica
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riaan Manser
Ayakha Melithafa
Today at 13:33
Travel - Why Paar and Wellington will be top travel destinations in 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Annelize Stroebel
Annelize Stroebel
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - supporting kids as they head back to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Iqbal Karbanee
Today at 14:50
Music with Gaëllou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gaëllou - Musician
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
