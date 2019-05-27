All you need to know about Kuga Ford Inquest

Today at 11:05 Women only taxi's Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Karen Neary

125 125

Today at 11:05 World of Work- The slash economy The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Zuki Mzozoyane, Founder of 21st Century Humans

125 125

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:32 Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

125 125

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness- Prostate cancer The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital

David Lucas

125 125

Today at 12:05 Ramaphosa drops alcohol sales ban, opens beaches and eases curfew: Audio The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:05 Reax to Cyril speech The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue

125 125

Today at 12:10 Level 3: A step too far or not far enough? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management

125 125

Today at 12:10 SA Agri Initiative: fight for wine sales in court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Francois Rossouw - CEO at South African Agri Intiative (SAAI)

125 125

Today at 12:15 BioVac: The company that will store and distribute SA’s Covid vaccine on The Bongani Bingwa Show. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:15 Beach protestors happy that beach ban has been lifted The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Brent van der - Founder and spokesperson at Ride to Freedom

125 125

Today at 12:23 Inoculated expats urge South Africans to take covid-19 vaccines. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:23 Scopa briefing into findings of Beitbridge fencing investigation The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:27 EWN speaks to restaurant owners post the unbanning of liquor and changes to curfew times. - With Audio. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:37 Forensics for justice The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Paul O'Sullivan

Paul O'Sullivan

125 125

Today at 12:40 This is how SAPS should have enforced regulations on the beach - security expert explains The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

125 125

Today at 12:45 Sadtu: Principals are very worried about stress & anxiety levels as staff return to school The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch - MAtrics back from Antarctica Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Riaan Manser

Ayakha Melithafa

125 125

Today at 13:33 Travel - Why Paar and Wellington will be top travel destinations in 2021 Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Annelize Stroebel

Annelize Stroebel

125 125

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - supporting kids as they head back to school Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Iqbal Karbanee

125 125

Today at 14:40 Tomorrow is World read Aloud Day Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Sally Du Preez

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music with Gaëllou Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Gaëllou - Musician

125 125