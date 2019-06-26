State Capture Commission hears testimony from CEO of SA Express

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:31
Higher education COVID response: Connection is key to positive outcomes - survey
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Felicity Coughlan - Director at The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show. 9 February 2021 6:52 PM
'Their default is aggression': Why the army shouldn't be deployed in communities Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology at Stellenbosch University Prof Lindy Heinecken explains the role of the army. 9 February 2021 5:15 PM
View all Local
Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the province will be assisting the municipality. 9 February 2021 7:43 AM
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease' Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death. 8 February 2021 9:28 AM
Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins The two were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities. 7 February 2021 8:12 AM
View all Politics
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
View all Business
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Truck falling off highway interchange and driver survives goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
Leather maker turns woman's dead child's drawings into wallet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
State Capture Commission hears testimony from CEO of SA Express

State Capture Commission hears testimony from CEO of SA Express

26 June 2019 12:27 PM

Guest: EWN Reporter Bonga Dlulane


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Today is Safer Internet Day, and with the increase in the number of young students spending more time on the internet and their mobile phones from online schooling- there is a greater emphasis for parents and stakeholders to be more vigilant in prote

9 February 2021 1:15 PM

Guest: Emma Sadlier, social media law expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Criminal Intelligence: Indictment exposes Richard Mdluli’s charmed life

9 February 2021 1:02 PM

Guest: Marianne Thamm

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

4 victims of Borcherds Quarry tragedy drowned after falling into sinkhole

9 February 2021 12:54 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Healthcare workers are disappointed that the Astrazeneca vaccine rollout program has hit a snag. Many have already registered for their booking as per government's earlier instructions to take their first jab as early as this week.- with Voxies.

9 February 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s updated 2021 school calendar – including new term dates- and an update on Matric Results.

9 February 2021 12:48 PM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parliamentary oversight: The system is broken and major reforms are needed

9 February 2021 12:33 PM

Guest: Narend Singh | Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs - Briefing by the Minister of Home Affairs and the Department of Home Affairs on their preparations and readiness to open the Ports of Entry

9 February 2021 12:30 PM

Guest: Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Commission will continue to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from Associate Professor – Public Law, University of Cape Town, and Prof Richard Calland

9 February 2021 12:23 PM

Guest: Tumaole Mohlaoli - Snr Reporter at Newzroom Afrika

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap!

8 February 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue.

8 February 2021 1:00 PM

Guest: Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial'

Politics

Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee

Local Politics

We have load shedding again: From 10pm tonight until 5am on Wednesday

Local

EWN Highlights

Cope drafts private member’s bill to amend Electoral Act

9 February 2021 7:40 PM

Nteta: Tegeta didn't deliver coal on time after prepayment of R1.68bn from Eskom

9 February 2021 7:36 PM

AstraZeneca vaccine can still prevent severe disease - Gavi Vaccine Alliance

9 February 2021 6:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA