Loopholes in Public Protector's report on President's campaign funding?

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Corruption Watch report on TERS related corruption Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch

125 125

Today at 10:05 Oversight vs Interference The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Kagiso Pooe - Public Policy Specialist and lecturer at North-West University

Thuli Madonsela - Public Protector at ...

125 125

Today at 10:08 Last call for City vendors to apply for Smart Supplier Programme Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 10:22 National Consumer Commission Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

125 125

Today at 10:33 Back to Business Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Robert Hodson - General Manager at Centurion Lake Hotel

Jenny Morris

Ian Helfon

125 125

Today at 10:35 Getting Millenials into Politics The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Ntaketo Mabasa, campaign organizer

125 125

Today at 11:05 Women only taxi's Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Karen Neary

125 125

Today at 11:05 World of Work- The slash economy The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Zuki Mzozoyane, Founder of 21st Century Humans

125 125

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:32 Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

125 125

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness- Prostate cancer The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital

David Lucas

125 125