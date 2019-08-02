Motion of No Confidence against Herman Mashaba

The ANC Greater Johannesburg branch wants Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba gone and is planning to table a motion of no confidence.
ANC Greater Johannesburg regional secretary Dada Morero talks to Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show and explains why the party is so adamant that Mashaba must go.
Take a listen.
