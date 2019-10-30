Previewing the mini-budget speech

Clement looks ahead to the Medium-Term Budget Statement by Minister Mboweni. He speaks to:

Duma Gqubule | Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation

Sandile Zungu | President of the Black Business Council

Mike Shingange | Deputy President of Cosatu

Maurice Smithers | National Co-ordinator for South African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) of SA.