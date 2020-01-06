06 January 2020

Eskom Update
Clement speaks to Eskom Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae about the state of the grid as well as an update on the recent outages that we have been seeing.
Tributes to Richard Maponya
Clement was in conversation with the Maponya Family Spokesperson Mandla Sibeko following the passing of Dr. Richard Maponya and the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Foundation Bongi Mkhabela paid tribute to Maponya as one of the founding trustees of the foundation
NSFAS students at risk
Clement got an update from Dr. Randall Carolissen, the National Student Financial National Student Financial Aid Scheme Administrator on the risk that students are facing on possibly not receiving finding.
ABSA appoints new group CEO
Clement speaks to Songezo Zibi, Corporate Communications at ABSA about the appointment Daniel Mminele as the Group CEO
Minster Motsoaledi hosts talks with refugee representatives
Clement got an update from the Minister of Home Affairs Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi about talks hosted by the Department of Home Affairs with refugee representatives, the Human Rights Commission, the City of Cape Town and religious leaders
Iran vs US
Clement was in conversation with US Foreign Policy Expert Brooks Spector on what we have seen happen in Iran and the United States
