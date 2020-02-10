Suspects arrested for torching of trains appear in court

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:23
Inoculated expats urge South Africans to take covid-19 vaccines.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:23
NICD report: 2 people went to rage knowing they were positive
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Prof Adrian Puren - Head of the Centre for HIV and STI's at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Prof Adrian Puren - Head of the Centre for HIV and STI's at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
125
Today at 12:27
KZN scientist finds new way of growing new Covid-19 variant in groundbreaking research.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Sandile Cele, Medical student at the University of KZN Nelson Mandela School of Medicine.
Sandile Cele, Medical student at the University of KZN Nelson Mandela School of Medicine.
125
Today at 12:27
Scopa briefing into findings of Beitbridge fencing investigation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
125
Today at 12:37
.The Commission continues to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from the Former Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, Ms Zukiswa Rantho with AUDIO
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:37
Forensics for justice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Paul O'Sullivan
Paul O'Sullivan
Paul O'Sullivan
Paul O'Sullivan
125
Today at 12:40
This is how SAPS should have enforced regulations on the beach - security expert explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
125
Today at 12:41
ECD centers: The Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign is massively concerned about the radio silence and lack of transparency around the ECD stimulus package.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Ruby Motaung - Executive Director For Training and Resources in early Education.
Ruby Motaung - Executive Director For Training and Resources in early Education.
125
Today at 12:45
Public Works to brief Scopa on Beitbridge border fence construction.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
125
Today at 12:45
Sadtu: Principals are very worried about stress & anxiety levels as staff return to school
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
125
Today at 12:52
Joburg EMS urges caution as rains continue.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Nana Radebe-Kgiba - Johannesburg EMS spokesperson
Nana Radebe-Kgiba - Johannesburg EMS spokesperson
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:56
Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain over Gauteng, Western Bushveld of Limpopo, Western Mpumalanga, central and Eastern parts of North West and north-eastern Free State (02 February). Avoid low lying bridges, roads covered with water and keep a safe
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch - MAtrics back from Antarctica
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Riaan Manser
Ayakha Melithafa
Riaan Manser
Ayakha Melithafa
125
Today at 13:33
Travel - Why Paar and Wellington will be top travel destinations in 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Annelize Stroebel
Annelize Stroebel
Annelize Stroebel
Annelize Stroebel
125
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - supporting kids as they head back to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Dr Iqbal Karbanee
Dr Iqbal Karbanee
125
Today at 14:40
Tomorrow is World read Aloud Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Sally Du Preez
Sally Du Preez
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Gaëllou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Gaëllou - Musician
Gaëllou - Musician
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
125
Today at 18:50
Donna Flowers keeping up with the demand of flowers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Anjelina Pinto
Anjelina Pinto
125
