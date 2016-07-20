Court order halts SABC editorial policy

Stephen Grootes spoke to both EWN Reporter Barry Bateman and Francis Antonie, Director of the Helen Suzman Foundation who told us The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been interdicted from putting forward its controversial editorial policy on violent protests. Barry Bateman added that the order does allow for the SABC to exercise editorial discretion in line with the Constitution, the Broadcasting Act and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa’s Code of Conduct.