Former JHB Mayor on losing to DA lead coalition

Today at 12:23 CER says court has affirmed activists' rights to free speech The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Leanne Govindsamy - Former corporate Accountability Programme Head at Centre for Environmental Rights (CER)

Today at 12:23 An absolutely groundbreaking judgment from the WC High Court today as Deputy Judge President Goliath rules #SLAPP suits brought by mining companies against environmental activists and journalists constitute an abuse of process against our constitutional v The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

John Clarke - Mining Veteran

Today at 12:27 Zondo commission: Eskom back in the spotlight The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Nthakoana Ngatane

Today at 12:37 Presidential Employment Stimulus plan aims to create more jobs - Youth Capital responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital

Today at 12:37 By-elections postponed to May: IEC. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

Today at 12:40 ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association

Today at 12:41 SONA Briefing - State of Readiness. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 UAE's "Hope" probe to Mars successfully enters orbit of red planet - SANSA responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Dr Peter Kotze - Senior Research Fellow at South African National Space Agency

Today at 12:45 DA leader John Steenhuisen tears into President Cyril Ramaphosa in his ‘True State of the Nation’ address. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

John Steenhuisen- DA leader

Today at 12:52 Second Impeachment Trial of Former President Donald Trump - Audio The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 12:56 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN

Today at 13:10 On the couch with Lolo Ndlovu - the founder of The Sneaker Shack Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Lolo Ndlovu

Today at 13:40 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Ciro De Siena

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Wendy Knowler

Today at 18:09 Brain drain a threatens SA's economic recovery The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank

Today at 18:13 Goolam Ballim on economy & preview of Sona The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - The Business of Reddit The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Is the Box Store JustNow a real lay-by platform? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

