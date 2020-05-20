SA churches give feedback after meeting with president

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
702 FYI
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - Mabli Ntuli
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mbali Ntuli
Guests
Mbali Ntuli
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Is the gut actually the second brain?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Anwar Mall
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Nduduzo Makhathini
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nduduzo Makhathini - at Jazz Artist
Guests
Nduduzo Makhathini - at Jazz Artist
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction/ calls/ speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
EWN: Journalists to be named who have been implicated in the State Security Agency testimony
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 and ivermectin: doctors react to SAHPRA’s ‘compassionate-use’ programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Mendelson - Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
A forged bottle of Gabriëlskloof Syrah found
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter-Allan Finlayson - Winemaker at Gabrielskloof
Today at 15:50
Will Skinny Jeans last forever as fashion?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Basson - GQ magazine
Today at 16:10
DM: Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingrid Jones - Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Today at 16:55
Paying tribute to Sibongile Khumalo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Update from Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
The once-mighty iceberg A68a looks to be in its death throes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olev Orheim - Norwegian glaciologist
Today at 17:46
Bottomless Coffee Band’s latest single, Ek Wou Nog,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Este Rabe - Band member at Bottomless Coffee Band
Today at 18:09
The fate of high-enf fashion during a global health pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Hammerschmidt - CEO at RunwaySale
Today at 18:13
Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keith Stevens
