Pandemic puts new spin on statistics

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
The future now with dr Roze Phillips-The slotmachine in your pocket - the addictive nature of Tech
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- marital contracts
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Shando Theron
Today at 12:10
LRC withdraws discrimination case against SANDF in Equality Court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Amy-Leigh Payne
Today at 12:15
China Using Anal Swabs for COVID Testing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Today at 12:23
Covid-19, Nordic trust and collective denial: Sweden and Norway compared
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Camelia Dewan - postdoctoral research fellow at the Department of Social Anthropology at University of Oslo
Today at 12:27
In memory of Sibongile Khumalo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sipho Mabuse
Today at 12:37
Xiaomei Havard on her new appointment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xiaomei Havard - Member of Parliament at African National Congress
Today at 12:52
REPLAY & how smaller vinyl music stores are staying afloat
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacques Vosloo - Owner at Mabu Vinyl
Today at 18:13
Habana's MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rhulani Baloyi talks about how visually impaired people cope with lockdown The TV presenter says they try to adapt and sometimes explain to law enforcement officers why they can't do certain things. 29 January 2021 10:24 AM
SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 43K as 555 people die from virus The Health Department says 7,150 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours. 29 January 2021 6:25 AM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
View all Local
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 6:06 PM
SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson prof. Barry Schoub reflects on the vaccine rollout 28 January 2021 7:46 AM
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
View all Politics
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
View all Business
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
Restaurant including negative reviews has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Trevor Noah leaves us in stitches explaining GameStop situation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson's longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
View all Entertainment
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin'ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to require a serious restructure Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don't rush to comply. It's being challenged' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Pandemic puts new spin on statistics

Pandemic puts new spin on statistics

11 June 2020 12:55 PM

Guest
Dr. Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Mandy's book of the week: Those Who Live in Cages.

28 January 2021 1:14 PM

Guest: Terry-Ann Adams 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CSA’s Zak Yacoob steps down after ‘inappropriate’ verbal exchange with journalist.

28 January 2021 1:10 PM

Guest: Michael Pedro, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono finally released on bail.

28 January 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Hopewell Chin’ono - Zimbabwean Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The family of Shonisani Lethole will host a virtual press conference on Thursday to respond to the report findings and recommendations, offering their perspective and demands for change at Tembisa Hospital.

28 January 2021 12:56 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

28 January 2021 12:56 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corruption worsens Covid-19 response and recovery, according to 2020 Corruption Perceptions.

28 January 2021 12:55 PM

Guest: Karam singh, Head of Legal and Investigation for Corruption Watch

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Commission continues to hear State Security Agency (SSA) related evidence from an unidentified witness.

28 January 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Justice Jaftha says frmer pres Jacob Zuma is ordered to obey all summonses issued by the commission. He's directed to appear and give evidence on dates determined. He does not have a right to remain silent during the proceedings of the commissi

28 January 2021 12:27 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter

28 January 2021 12:27 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

27 January 2021 1:13 PM

R1.2bn funding for the tourism sector and Comment on the US closing its doors for SA. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mark Heywood, Editor at Daily Maverick

27 January 2021 1:10 PM

Mark Heywood responds to Panyaza Lesufi- Saying you didn't know is not enough. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

27 January 2021 12:59 PM

MAN ACCUSED OF LEAKING MATRIC MATHS PAPER IN COURT.

Mandy also spoke to Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter about NATHANIEL JULIES CASE 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 43K as 555 people die from virus

Local

Celebrated singer Sibongile Khumalo passes away

Local

Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96

World Entertainment

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ms K continues giving evidence on SSA at Zondo Commission

29 January 2021 10:21 AM

Shonisani Lethole's family vow fight for overhaul of Tembisa Hospital

29 January 2021 10:16 AM

EMS teams on alert as flood warning issued for Gauteng, NW, Limpopo, Mpumalanga

29 January 2021 10:14 AM

