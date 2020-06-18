Burundi inaugurates new president

Today at 12:27 In memory of Sibongile Khumalo The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sipho Mabuse

125 125

Today at 12:37 GameStop stock saga explained: The long and ‘short’ of how Reddit users annihilated Wall Street pros The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto

125 125

Today at 12:37 Xiaomei Havard on her new appointment The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Xiaomei Havard - Member of Parliament at African National Congress

125 125

Today at 12:41 Update: Tropical Cyclone Eloise The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

125 125

Today at 12:45 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

125 125

Today at 12:52 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

125 125

Today at 12:52 How are smaller vinyl music stores are staying afloat? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Laurent Lemoine - owner at Revolution Records

125 125

Today at 12:56 Celebrating Sibongile Khumalo with Thetha Wathula Nje. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 13:35 Film Club - Local Original Crime Drama Lioness premieres on M-Net Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ilse van Hemert

125 125

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Is the gut actually the second brain? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Prof Anwar Mall

Prof Anwar Mall cell

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction/ calls/ speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 Covid-19 and ivermectin: doctors react to SAHPRA’s ‘compassionate-use’ programme Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marc Mendelson - Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 15:40 A forged bottle of Gabriëlskloof Syrah found Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Peter-Allan Finlayson - Winemaker at Gabrielskloof

125 125

Today at 15:50 Will Skinny Jeans last forever as fashion? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jason Basson - Fashion Director at Superbalist.com

125 125

Today at 16:10 DM: Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council

125 125

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:33 An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ingrid Jones - Founder-Director at Mikateko Media

125 125

Today at 18:13 Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral

125 125