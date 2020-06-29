State Capture Inquiry resumes

Today at 11:35 World of Work: The POPI Act and its implications for employers and employees The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Natasha Moni

125 125

Today at 12:05 SA now has more then 200,000 coronavirus cases. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Alex van den Heever

125 125

Today at 12:10 MEC in urgent talks over increase in deadly taxi violence in Western Cape The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government

125 125

Today at 12:10 Media24 considers closing 5 magazines, 2 newspapers, as Covid-19 slashes circulation. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ishmet Davidson, the CEO of Media24

125 125

Today at 12:15 Will 2021 municipal elections go ahead? Will it institute electronic voting? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:15 Spot/Voicenotes The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:23 Ten years on - we remember local musician Robbie Jansen The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Valmont Layne - former Andrew Mellon Doctoral Fellow at the Center for Humanities Research at University Of Western Cape

125 125

Today at 12:23 Bosasa and Nomvula Mokonyane back in spotlight at state capture inquiry The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24

125 125

Today at 12:27 National Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement pledge to stand up against GBV The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Matome Kganakga - Deputy Chairperson at South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) Men’s Sector

Dr Matome Kganaga, Director. Azali Healthcare

125 125

Today at 12:27 VBS: What role did Phillip Truter play in the scandal? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 12:37 How you can join the SANBS' Covid-19 convalescent blood plasma trial The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Caroline Hilton - Medical Specialist at Western Cape Blood Service

125 125

Today at 12:45 The trends towards localising support for refugees and displaced populations The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dorien Braam - a PhD candidate in the Disease Dynamics Unit at University of Cambridge

125 125

Today at 12:52 The Africa Report: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

125 125

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind

125 125