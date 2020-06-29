State Capture Inquiry resumes

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:35
World of Work: The POPI Act and its implications for employers and employees
The Clement Manyathela Show
Natasha Moni
Today at 12:05
SA now has more then 200,000 coronavirus cases.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 12:10
MEC in urgent talks over increase in deadly taxi violence in Western Cape
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:10
Media24 considers closing 5 magazines, 2 newspapers, as Covid-19 slashes circulation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Ishmet Davidson, the CEO of Media24
Today at 12:15
Will 2021 municipal elections go ahead? Will it institute electronic voting?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:15
Spot/Voicenotes
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Ten years on - we remember local musician Robbie Jansen
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Dr Valmont Layne - former Andrew Mellon Doctoral Fellow at the Center for Humanities Research at University Of Western Cape
Today at 12:23
Bosasa and Nomvula Mokonyane back in spotlight at state capture inquiry
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 12:27
National Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement pledge to stand up against GBV
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Dr Matome Kganakga - Deputy Chairperson at South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) Men’s Sector
Dr Matome Kganaga, Director. Azali Healthcare
Today at 12:27
VBS: What role did Phillip Truter play in the scandal?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:37
How you can join the SANBS' Covid-19 convalescent blood plasma trial
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Dr Caroline Hilton - Medical Specialist at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 12:45
The trends towards localising support for refugees and displaced populations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Dorien Braam - a PhD candidate in the Disease Dynamics Unit at University of Cambridge
Today at 12:52
The Africa Report:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
