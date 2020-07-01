Survey finds doctors taking mental strain

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Sunday was 100 days of lockdown completed. What have we won and what have we lost. Lessons learned?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Court grants private early childhood development centres green light to open Solidarity union says a lack of communication from the Department of Social Development forced it to take this matter to court. 6 July 2020 4:03 PM
Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital Philip Truter was granted R50,000 bail in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Monday, after saying he was unemployed... 6 July 2020 3:35 PM
Paul Mashatile in isolation after staff member contracts COVID-19 The ANC said Mashatile will isolate for 14 days so his health can be monitored. 6 July 2020 2:15 PM
View all Local
No theft at VBS. It’s politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi Bruce Whitfield talks to amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg, who extensively interviewed Matodzi. 6 July 2020 6:22 PM
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed' Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations. 6 July 2020 7:45 AM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
View all Politics
Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested The suspect could not be arrested a few weeks ago as he was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 July 2020 5:16 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’ The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
SA reacts to opening of restaurants as virus cases rise Saturday marked the 100th day of lockdown for South Africa, which has imposed some of the strictest stay-at-home measures in the w... 4 July 2020 4:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Breaking the silence: How Professor Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the number of cases is now 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections. 5 July 2020 9:31 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Survey finds doctors taking mental strain

Survey finds doctors taking mental strain

1 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Romany Sutherland - Medical Negligence Attorney


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Intro

6 July 2020 1:53 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

F1 serves up an instant classic on long-awaited return to action

6 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Dan Hansen- F1 Pundit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Remembering veteran actress Mary Twala

6 July 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Lilliane Dube - Actress

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Livelihoods of millions at stake amid worst locust outbreak in Kenya in 70 years

6 July 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Dr Roger Price- Research Team Manager at Agricultural Research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Zweli Mkhize: COVID19 (New epicenters and how to move forward)

6 July 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Dr Zweli Mkhize

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eight VBS Mutual Bank Heist Suspect Due In Court Today

6 July 2020 12:38 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Not enough staff to treat Covid patients

6 July 2020 12:28 PM

Guest: Professor Guy Richards - Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Naptosa: SA's decision to reopen schools seems rushed

6 July 2020 12:26 PM

Guest: Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump vs Biden

3 July 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Brooks Spector

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Modelling the Pandemic

3 July 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Prof Bruce Mellado

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

No theft at VBS. It’s politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi

Business Opinion Politics

'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'

Local

'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances'

Local

EWN Highlights

Regeneron COVID-19 treatment enters final stage trials

6 July 2020 7:04 PM

Suspects in R5.7m UIF fraud granted bail

6 July 2020 6:54 PM

COVID-19 imperils Aids progress, UN warns

6 July 2020 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA