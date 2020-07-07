SA now has more then 200,000 coronavirus cases.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
How you can join the SANBS' Covid-19 convalescent blood plasma trial
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Caroline Hilton - Medical Specialist at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 12:37
What is happening with the Special Task Force (STF)- South Africa’s elite police unit?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
Today at 12:41
FF Plus’ court challenge to Disaster Management Act dismissed
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional Law Expert
Today at 12:45
The trends towards localising support for refugees and displaced populations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dorien Braam - a PhD candidate in the Disease Dynamics Unit at University of Cambridge
Today at 12:45
45 puppies dead as deadly parvovirus hits police dog unit for a second time
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Vannessa Mclure, Internal Medicine Specialist-Small Animal Veterniary Medicine
Today at 12:52
The Africa Report:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:52
SPOT/Voicenotes
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Black Botanists Week- What is it all about?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Proffesor Nox Makunga
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
