SA now has more then 200,000 coronavirus cases.

Today at 12:37
How you can join the SANBS' Covid-19 convalescent blood plasma trial
Guests
Guests
Dr Caroline Hilton - Medical Specialist at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 12:37
What is happening with the Special Task Force (STF)- South Africa’s elite police unit?
Guests
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
Today at 12:41
FF Plus’ court challenge to Disaster Management Act dismissed
Guests
Guests
Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional Law Expert
Today at 12:45
The trends towards localising support for refugees and displaced populations
Guests
Guests
Dorien Braam - a PhD candidate in the Disease Dynamics Unit at University of Cambridge
Today at 12:45
45 puppies dead as deadly parvovirus hits police dog unit for a second time
Guests
Guests
Dr Vannessa Mclure, Internal Medicine Specialist-Small Animal Veterniary Medicine
Today at 12:52
The Africa Report:
Guests
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:52
SPOT/Voicenotes

Today at 12:56
Black Botanists Week- What is it all about?
Guests
Guests
Proffesor Nox Makunga
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip
Guests
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
Guests
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
Guests
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
Latest Local
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721 There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. 7 July 2020 12:13 AM
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more. 6 July 2020 5:18 PM
'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances' The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff. 6 July 2020 4:44 PM
Healthcare workers share stories of being in the frontline fighting COVID-19 Clement Manyathela shines a spotlight on the difficulties faced by frontline workers during the pandemic. 7 July 2020 11:30 AM
What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19? Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel gives basic steps on how people can deal with the virus. 7 July 2020 7:58 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
SA consumer confidence crashes to 35-year low in second quarter - survey The consumer confidence index (CCI) slumped to minus 33 points in the quarter after registering minus 9 points in the first quarte... 7 July 2020 12:24 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distance 6 July 2020 12:34 PM
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’ The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Comedian Fahim Anwar shares funny stages of COVID-19 lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:29 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721 There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. 7 July 2020 12:13 AM
Breaking the silence: How Professor Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
SA now has more then 200,000 coronavirus cases.

SA now has more then 200,000 coronavirus cases.

7 July 2020 12:23 PM

Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever


What is happening with the Special Task Force (STF)- South Africa’s elite police unit?

7 July 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Brigadier Vish Naidoo

Bosasa and Nomvula Mokonyane back in spotlight at state capture inquiry

7 July 2020 12:42 PM

Guest: Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24

VBS: What role did Phillip Truter play in the scandal?

7 July 2020 12:39 PM

Guest: Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick

Media24 considers closing 5 magazines, 2 newspapers, as Covid-19 slashes circulation.

7 July 2020 12:25 PM

Guest: Ishmet Davidson - the CEO of Media24

Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Intro

6 July 2020 1:53 PM
F1 serves up an instant classic on long-awaited return to action

6 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Dan Hansen- F1 Pundit

Remembering veteran actress Mary Twala

6 July 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Lilliane Dube - Actress

Livelihoods of millions at stake amid worst locust outbreak in Kenya in 70 years

6 July 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Dr Roger Price- Research Team Manager at Agricultural Research Council

Minister Zweli Mkhize: COVID19 (New epicenters and how to move forward)

6 July 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Dr Zweli Mkhize

SA consumer confidence crashes to 35-year low in second quarter - survey

Business

Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Entertainment

Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19

Local

Dis-Chem found guilty of contravening Competition Act over face mask prices

7 July 2020 12:39 PM

Health Ombud Makgoba to join international COVID-19 vaccine monitoring panel

7 July 2020 11:58 AM

Dept gets preliminary report on alleged rape of girl (2) at Pretoria hospital

7 July 2020 11:12 AM

