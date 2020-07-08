National Truck Shutdown Update

Today at 14:05 Masterclass - Athletes who take a stand The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Bernie Wicomb.

125 125

Today at 15:16 EWN: ANC KZN's Ricardo Mthembu dies due to Covid-19 complications Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma

125 125

Today at 15:20 University students returning to campus update Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

125 125

Today at 15:45 Unions at SAA agree to severance packages as vote on airline's future approaches Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association

125 125

Today at 15:52 Educator convinced for Carltonville creche abuse Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Ngaa Murombedzi

125 125

Today at 16:10 Mbali Ntuli resumes her campaign for DA leader Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Mbali Ntuli - Democratic Alliance (KZN) at Da Youth

125 125

Today at 16:20 Parents and pupils believe that the 2020 academic year should be repeated next year Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Andrea Redemeyer, CEO and Founder of Ask Afrika

125 125

Today at 16:45 Smile Foundation noticing the backlog of surgeries due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Hedley Lewis

125 125

Today at 17:11 Gauteng numbers are alarming Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Dr Bandile Masuku

125 125

Today at 17:45 EWN: Zweli Mkhize in Parly Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

125 125