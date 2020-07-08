UNAIDS urges countries not divert funds from HIV Programmes to fight COVID19

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Masterclass - Athletes who take a stand
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bernie Wicomb.
Today at 15:16
EWN: ANC KZN's Ricardo Mthembu dies due to Covid-19 complications
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
University students returning to campus update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:45
Unions at SAA agree to severance packages as vote on airline's future approaches
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association
Today at 15:52
Educator convinced for Carltonville creche abuse
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ngaa Murombedzi
Today at 16:10
Mbali Ntuli resumes her campaign for DA leader
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mbali Ntuli - Democratic Alliance (KZN) at Da Youth
Today at 16:20
Parents and pupils believe that the 2020 academic year should be repeated next year
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrea Redemeyer, CEO and Founder of Ask Afrika
Today at 16:45
Smile Foundation noticing the backlog of surgeries due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Hedley Lewis
Today at 17:11
Gauteng numbers are alarming
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 17:45
EWN: Zweli Mkhize in Parly
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'Judge Hlope's appeal is consistent with what he has done previously' WC Judge President John Hlophe has reportedly slammed CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng's recommendation that he face a misconduct tribunal. 8 July 2020 1:58 PM
Callers devided over controversial tweet by Tracy Zille Clement Manyathela facilitated a debate between listeners on controversial race-related tweets. 8 July 2020 1:56 PM
WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update on Higher Education Dept's COVID-19 measures Higher Education Minister Balde Nzimande is the briefing the media on his department's COVID-19 measures. 8 July 2020 11:45 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane' Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the Zondo commission is taking a very long time and there is a little bit of inquiry fati... 7 July 2020 2:39 PM
If Truter spills the beans a lot of VBS looters will be in trouble - Clement Clement Manyathela unpacks what he thinks will happen if former VBS CFO Phillip Truter testifies. 7 July 2020 2:36 PM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can't pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their... 7 July 2020 12:47 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
UNAIDS urges countries not divert funds from HIV Programmes to fight COVID19

UNAIDS urges countries not divert funds from HIV Programmes to fight COVID19

8 July 2020 12:30 PM

Guest: Dr Mbulawa Mugabe - UNAIDS Country Director in South Africa


Test cricket is back

8 July 2020 1:10 PM

Guest: Ken Borland- Sports Writer

ESKOM APPEALS FOR POWER SAVING AS SYSTEM 'SEVERELY CONSTRAINED'

8 July 2020 1:04 PM

Guests: Henning Grobeler, Snr. Forecaster

Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson

DA Leader Steenhuisen to address the nation on the ongoing leadership "crisis in government"

8 July 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: John Steenhuisen- DA leader

In unprecedented counterattack, Hlophe blames Mogoeng’s decision to send him to misconduct tribunal on anti-Muslim bias

8 July 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.

Blade Nzimande

8 July 2020 12:46 PM

Guest: Nthakoane Ngatane

Kenya declares school year 'lost', classes back in 2021

8 July 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Nduta Waweru- Journalist Based in Kenya

National Truck Shutdown Update

8 July 2020 12:20 PM

Guest: Mandla Mngomezulu- All Truck Drivers Foundation Secretary

More unions at SAA agree to severance packages as vote on airline's future approaches

8 July 2020 12:18 PM

Guests: Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

Phakamile Hlubi - Majola

Black Botanists Week- What is it all about?

7 July 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Proffesor Nox Makunga

[LISTEN] 'Judge Hlope's appeal is consistent with what he has done previously'

Local

George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media

Politics

Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages

Politics

KZN ANC spokesperson dies after contracting COVID-19
8 July 2020 12:10 PM

8 July 2020 12:10 PM

WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update on Higher Education Dept's COVID-19 measures
8 July 2020 11:45 AM

8 July 2020 11:45 AM

EC announces beefed up community-based COVID-19 response plan
8 July 2020 10:33 AM

8 July 2020 10:33 AM

