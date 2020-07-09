Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
GAUTENG AGAIN THE EPICENTRE OF SA'S COVID-19 PANDEMIC
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bandile Masuku- Gauteng Health MEC
Today at 12:05
SHOW MENU & INTRO
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:10
Are funeral associations prepared as COVID19 peaks in SA
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Vuyo Mabindisa- South African Funeral Practitioners Association National Spokesperson
Today at 12:10
Premier Winde postpones digital press conference to rest
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
SPOT/ VOICENOTES
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
Reflecting on 100 days under lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 12:23
UJ develops a 3D printed ventilator amid the Covid-19 pandemic
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nkosinathi Madushele (3D printing and Coordinator)
Today at 12:23
Gauteng again the epicentre of SA's COVID-19 pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:27
Covid-19: How is the Eastern Cape coping?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomazima Nkosi, Political Journalist at the Herald,
Today at 12:27
Internal report recommends SARS withdraw key ‘rogue unit’ reports, must apologise to employees.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter Du Toit- Assistant Editor- News24 and Author
Today at 12:37
Mary Twala's funeral service takes place in Soweto
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Are the Stormers in isolation?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Senior Rugby Writer at Cape Times
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 12:40
CoCT's Disaster Risk Management team braced for cold front?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:41
City of Johannesburg budget underway
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thetho Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
AmaRharhabe Kingdom Queen Noloyiso Sandile dies of Covid-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prince Zolile Burns Ncamashe- Amarhabe Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Massive cold front makes landfall
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:52
Powerful Clip on #BLM - West Indies great Michael Holding says education is key to stamping out racism.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:55
Tech news: Are we successfully using AI for recruitment or are we a long way away?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:56
Mandela Day secret scarves initiative
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carolyn Steyn- Founder of the initiative Secret Scarves Mission
Today at 15:20
Internal report recommends SARS withdraw key ‘rogue unit’ reports, must apologise to employees
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:10
Mining industry struggling with containing Covid 19 spread
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at the Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 17:20
One South Africa Movement calls on South Africans to participate in National #SchoolStayaway tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Brace yourselves as Eskom warns of return of load shedding The power utility has urged people to reduce electricity usage as the possibility of power cuts during evening peak is very high. 9 July 2020 11:53 AM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng overtakes Western Cape as infections reach 75,015 The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that South Africa now has 106,842 recoveries. 9 July 2020 12:15 AM
View all Local
View all Politics
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to... 8 July 2020 2:17 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Are funeral associations prepared as COVID19 peaks in SA

Are funeral associations prepared as COVID19 peaks in SA

9 July 2020 12:21 PM

Guest: Vuyo Mabindisa- South African Funeral Practitioners Association National Spokesperson


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

GAUTENG AGAIN THE EPICENTRE OF SA'S COVID-19 PANDEMIC

9 July 2020 12:19 PM

Guest: Bandile Masuku- Gauteng Health MEC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Test cricket is back

8 July 2020 1:10 PM

Guest: Ken Borland- Sports Writer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ESKOM APPEALS FOR POWER SAVING AS SYSTEM 'SEVERELY CONSTRAINED'

8 July 2020 1:04 PM

Guests: Henning Grobeler, Snr. Forecaster

Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA Leader Steenhuisen to address the nation on the ongoing leadership "crisis in government"

8 July 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: John Steenhuisen- DA leader

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In unprecedented counterattack, Hlophe blames Mogoeng’s decision to send him to misconduct tribunal on anti-Muslim bias

8 July 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Blade Nzimande

8 July 2020 12:46 PM

Guest: Nthakoane Ngatane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kenya declares school year 'lost', classes back in 2021

8 July 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Nduta Waweru- Journalist Based in Kenya

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UNAIDS urges countries not divert funds from HIV Programmes to fight COVID19

8 July 2020 12:30 PM

Guest: Dr Mbulawa Mugabe - UNAIDS Country Director in South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Truck Shutdown Update

8 July 2020 12:20 PM

Guest: Mandla Mngomezulu- All Truck Drivers Foundation Secretary

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More unions at SAA agree to severance packages as vote on airline's future approaches

8 July 2020 12:18 PM

Guests: Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

Phakamile Hlubi - Majola

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba

Politics

UPDATE: Gauteng overtakes Western Cape as infections reach 75,015

World Local

'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Security guard wounded in Vanderbijlpark cash-in-transit heist

9 July 2020 12:06 PM

Tshegofatso Pule murder trial: Administrative bungle causes further delays

9 July 2020 11:48 AM

Five million begin lockdown in Australian city

9 July 2020 11:46 AM

