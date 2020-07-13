Reaction on the Passing of Zindzi Mandela

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 15:52
City Of Cape Town's mop up plans
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chantel Alexander, Disaster management spokesperson
Guests
Chantel Alexander, Disaster management spokesperson
125
Today at 16:10
Tribute to Zindzi Mandela- ANC
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress
Guests
Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress
125
Today at 16:20
Alcohol has fallen
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson for SA Liquor brandowners association
Guests
Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson for SA Liquor brandowners association
125
Today at 16:45
Cancel the school year 'for the sake of our children'
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen
125
Today at 17:11
Restaurant association seeks legal advice on action to take regarding curfew and liquor restrictions
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
125
Today at 17:20
Criminalise Non-Wearing of Face Masks
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ronald Lamola
Guests
Ronald Lamola
125
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
125
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
125
Today at 18:49
Explained: Why quantitative easing isn’t appropriate for South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
125
Today at 19:08
This is why TFG is interested in buying Edcon's JET
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
125
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up