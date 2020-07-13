Council not happy with the reinstating of alcohol ban

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:52
City Of Cape Town's mop up plans
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chantel Alexander, Disaster management spokesperson
Today at 16:10
Tribute to Zindzi Mandela- ANC
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress
Today at 16:20
Alcohol has fallen
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson for SA Liquor brandowners association
Today at 16:45
Cancel the school year 'for the sake of our children'
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen
Today at 17:11
Restaurant association seeks legal advice on action to take regarding curfew and liquor restrictions
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Criminalise Non-Wearing of Face Masks
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ronald Lamola
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 18:49
Explained: Why quantitative easing isn’t appropriate for South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
This is why TFG is interested in buying Edcon's JET
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How the annual GirlCode hackathon has opened doors for partcipants Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to one of the 2019 GirlCode winners, Nondumiso Ngcobo, as well as participant Andiswa Mkhonto. 13 July 2020 2:46 PM
More arrests made after International Pentecostal Holiness Church hostage drama SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo and International Pentecostal Holiness Church's Mpho Makwana reflect on the incident. 13 July 2020 1:34 PM
'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart' Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister Naledi Pandor reflect on the life of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela. 13 July 2020 1:00 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was concerned that South Africans were downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. 12 July 2020 10:30 PM
(WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm Ramaphosa addresses the nation this evening on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 7:53 PM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
View all Politics
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
View all Business
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Council not happy with the reinstating of alcohol ban

Council not happy with the reinstating of alcohol ban

13 July 2020 12:54 PM

Guest: The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Breaking down the Red Table Talk between Will and Jada- An Entangle what?

13 July 2020 1:11 PM

Guest: Camagwini Khanyisa

PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH LEADERS SPEAK OUT AFTER HOSTAGE SITUATION

13 July 2020 1:09 PM

Guests: Brigadier Vish Naidoo

Mpho Makwana- International Pentecostal Holiness Church secretary of council

Parks and Nature reserves

13 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Jan Moodley

National Coronavirus Command Council Media Briefing

13 July 2020 12:50 PM

Guest: Thetho Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter

Ramaphosa calls out South Africans for 'reckless' behavior- Are the measures enough?

13 July 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Professor Shabir - Wits University's principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial

Zelda la Grange helps us reflect on the relationship Zindzi had with her father.

13 July 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Zelda La Grange- Former PA to Mr Nelson Mandela Author'Good Morning, Mr Mandela

Reaction on the Passing of Zindzi Mandela

13 July 2020 12:42 PM

Guests: Naledi Pandor- Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu

Brent Lindeque helps us spread GOOD NEWS!!!!!

10 July 2020 1:05 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Unfollow the leader: The Twitter campaign against Zimbabwe’s president

10 July 2020 1:00 PM

Guest: Zenzele Ndebele- Journalist based in Zimbabawe

SA is likely to have clarity on COVID-19 vaccine by end of November - Prof Madhi

Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol

'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart'

Dlamini-Zuma: we're not limiting rights with COVID-19 rules, we're saving lives

13 July 2020 3:58 PM

WATCH LIVE: Social, health clusters brief the media on COVID-19 status

13 July 2020 3:05 PM

Zindzi Mandela was a fierce liberator with a kind heart - Sisulu

13 July 2020 2:42 PM

