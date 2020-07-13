PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH LEADERS SPEAK OUT AFTER HOSTAGE SITUATION

Today at 15:52 City Of Cape Town's mop up plans Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Chantel Alexander, Disaster management spokesperson

Today at 16:10 Tribute to Zindzi Mandela- ANC Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress

Today at 16:20 Alcohol has fallen Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson for SA Liquor brandowners association

Today at 16:45 Cancel the school year 'for the sake of our children' Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Prof Jonathan Jansen

Today at 17:11 Restaurant association seeks legal advice on action to take regarding curfew and liquor restrictions Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

Today at 17:20 Criminalise Non-Wearing of Face Masks Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Ronald Lamola

Today at 18:08 Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA

Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group

Today at 18:49 Explained: Why quantitative easing isn’t appropriate for South Africa The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 This is why TFG is interested in buying Edcon's JET The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

