SA tourism industry may face 'permanent closure' due to Covid-19

Today at 14:05 Wits Awards John Kani an Honorary Doctorate The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

John Kani - Writer And Actor at ...

125 125

Today at 14:35 Car Feature - Car repossession and how to avoid it The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager for JustMoney

125 125

Today at 15:10 EWN: SAA rescue plan vote Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 15:20 Mozambican jihadist insurgency only to be discussed behind closed doors Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Jasmine Oppermann, analyst at ACLED

125 125

Today at 15:48 Inclusive Education Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Dr Avivit Cherrington, Senior lecturer at Stadio's school of Education

125 125

Today at 15:52 Biggest Powerball Jackpot since 2015 Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Busisiwe Msizi, Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba

125 125

Today at 16:10 SAA CREDITORS TO TAKE CRUCIAL VOTE OVER BUSINESS RESCUE PLAN Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Alf Lees Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance Democratic Alliance

125 125

Today at 16:52 Calls to be honest about Covid19 status Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Mandla Shabangu, Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA provincial secretary

125 125

Today at 17:20 Numsa's invesment Company set to supply antiviral drug for Covid-19 Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Khandani Msibi, CEO of the Numsa Investment Company

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

125 125

Today at 19:33 ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA

125 125

Today at 22:05 Time to get tough on failing municipalities The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Dr Paul Kariuki

125 125