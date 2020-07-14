Gauteng braces for more icy weather

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Nedbank Business Ignite
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
Michelle Mokone - Owner of Mo's Crib
Today at 13:48
Assistance for little girl attacked by pit bulls
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Teboho Sehobai - PR Manager for the National Clap & Tap Arts Council
Reatile Blessing Tolo
Today at 14:05
Wits Awards John Kani an Honorary Doctorate
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Kani - Writer And Actor at ...
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Car repossession and how to avoid it
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager for JustMoney
Today at 15:20
Mozambican jihadist insurgency only to be discussed behind closed doors
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jasmine Oppermann, analyst at ACLED
Today at 15:48
Inclusive Education
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Avivit Cherrington, Senior lecturer at Stadio's school of Education
Today at 16:10
SAA CREDITORS TO TAKE CRUCIAL VOTE OVER BUSINESS RESCUE PLAN
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Alf Lees Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance Democratic Alliance
Today at 16:52
Calls to be honest about Covid19 status
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mandla Shabangu, Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA provincial secretary
Today at 17:20
Numsa's invesment Company set to supply antiviral drug for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Khandani Msibi, CEO of the Numsa Investment Company
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 22:05
Time to get tough on failing municipalities
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Brrrr.... Gauteng braces for more icy weather Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht says Gauteng is not going to experience as intense a weather as the Western Cape. 14 July 2020 1:42 PM
ANC should use Eskom to prove that they can get something right - 702 caller Listeners express their frustrations with the service from Eskom on The Clement Manyethela Show. 14 July 2020 12:14 PM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 33,514 The number of national recoveries so far is 138,241. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.194,624. 13 July 2020 11:13 PM
We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the focus is on the establishment of committees at ward level and to also tackle the stigma. 14 July 2020 9:30 AM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19 Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One). 13 July 2020 7:10 PM
[LISTEN] How to build resilience if working from home Talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek gives advice on how to remain resilient through lockdown. 14 July 2020 11:46 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Gauteng braces for more icy weather

Gauteng braces for more icy weather

14 July 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Edward Engelbrecht, Forecaster at the SAWS


PSL chairman Irvin Khoza confirms 2019/20 season will go ahead in line with permission granted by government

14 July 2020 1:07 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

Doomscrooling: What is it and why is it important to STOP!

14 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Ruth Ancer- Clinical Psychologist

Gauteng taxi unions sign historic agreement to end violence

14 July 2020 12:52 PM

Guest: Jacob Mamabolo- Gauteng MEC for the Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure

The South African First Forum says it will be launching legal action against both the national and provincial education authorities.

14 July 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum

Restaurants speak out on Major loss during lock-down period and further restrictions...

14 July 2020 12:44 PM

Guests: Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

David Higgs- South African chef

SA tourism industry may face 'permanent closure' due to Covid-19

14 July 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa- Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO

Housing department to proceed with development of housing plans to de-densify highly populated areas.

14 July 2020 12:24 PM

Guest: Geoffrey Makhubo - City of Johannesburg Mayor

Meeting of creditors to decide the fate of embattled SAA

14 July 2020 12:22 PM

Guest: Desmond Latham - COO frayintermedia- Aviation Expert

Creditors to vote on SAA rescue plan

14 July 2020 12:17 PM

Guest: Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize

Politics

Brrrr.... Gauteng braces for more icy weather

Local

ANC should use Eskom to prove that they can get something right - 702 caller

Local

EWN Highlights

Outpouring of tributes for Zindzi Mandela, says Denmark’s Ambassador Rehfield

14 July 2020 12:54 PM

Two days after sales ban, high-end booze stolen from Cape liquor store

14 July 2020 12:45 PM

Mkhize praises George Mukhari Hospital staffers' commitment to COVID-19 fight

14 July 2020 12:27 PM

