Scientists push WHO over virus status- Is is Airborne?

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:35
Nedbank Business Ignite
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
Khutsiso Kgale - Owner of KLM HIGH-Giene Solutions
Today at 13:46
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush - The need for improvisation
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Boxing
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Peter Leopeng
Today at 15:16
EWN: Hangberg residents win matter against the city of Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jarita Kassen, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:51
Homeless back on City of Tshwane streets
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Selby Bokaba, Executive Director, Strategic Communication City of Tshwane
Today at 16:20
RX Radio winner of the Reboot Health and Wellness innovation challenge.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chris Booth
Alaweyah Mogali, Young Reporters who was on the team
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Stephen Deverux - SA/UK Bilateral Research Chair in Social Protection for Food Security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape
Today at 18:48
There is a strong indication that some insurers may be reconsidering their position - ICA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - Internet of things
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Stage 1 load shedding to start at 9am today - Eskom The power utility says the rolling power cuts are likely to continue until 10pm tonight. 15 July 2020 7:49 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 36,146 as national death toll rises to 4,346 The number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 146,279. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.232,738. 14 July 2020 9:51 PM
Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe and his wife test positive for COVID-19 The couple are in isolation and the minister, who received his results earlier on Tuesday, will continue to work from home. 14 July 2020 9:06 PM
View all Local
We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the focus is on the establishment of committees at ward level and to also tackle the stigma. 14 July 2020 9:30 AM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
View all Politics
Is Huawei an arm of the Chinese army or is Donald Trump (and the UK) full of it? No Chinese company is immune to the state, says Alistair Fairweather. But security concerns don't tell the whole story. 15 July 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more. 14 July 2020 7:28 PM
View all Business
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
John Kani on his honorary doctorate in literature and his love for stroytelling Wits University has awarded the doctorate in literature in recognition of Kani's contribution to the arts and social justice. 14 July 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] How to build resilience if working from home Talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek gives advice on how to remain resilient through lockdown. 14 July 2020 11:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
Amla: Black lives matter because we're all black Former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is the latest high profile cricketer to add his name to the growing list of supporters for Lung... 15 July 2020 11:47 AM
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
View all Sport
Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 July 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Drone captures man with horrible sunburn swimming next to stingrays Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 July 2020 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 36,146 as national death toll rises to 4,346 The number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 146,279. The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.232,738. 14 July 2020 9:51 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Scientists push WHO over virus status- Is is Airborne?

Scientists push WHO over virus status- Is is Airborne?

15 July 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Lidia Morawska, Professor of atmospheric sciences and environmental engineering at Queensland Uni.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster media briefing underway- Dip In.

15 July 2020 12:52 PM

Guest; Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fita back in court to appeal dismissal of tobacco case against

15 July 2020 12:48 PM

Guests: Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman

Zacharia Motsumi South African Tobacco Transformation Alliance Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza confirms 2019/20 season will go ahead in line with permission granted by government

14 July 2020 1:07 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doomscrooling: What is it and why is it important to STOP!

14 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Ruth Ancer- Clinical Psychologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng braces for more icy weather

14 July 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Edward Engelbrecht, Forecaster at the SAWS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng taxi unions sign historic agreement to end violence

14 July 2020 12:52 PM

Guest: Jacob Mamabolo- Gauteng MEC for the Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The South African First Forum says it will be launching legal action against both the national and provincial education authorities.

14 July 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurants speak out on Major loss during lock-down period and further restrictions...

14 July 2020 12:44 PM

Guests: Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

David Higgs- South African chef

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA tourism industry may face 'permanent closure' due to Covid-19

14 July 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa- Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word'

Politics

Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu

Politics

‘Why are teachers only concerned about their risk?'

EWN Highlights

British & Irish Lions' 2021 tour of South Africa to go ahead as scheduled

15 July 2020 12:40 PM

Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts from 2pm today

15 July 2020 12:32 PM

CoCT ordered to rebuild structure demolished in 'unlawful' Hangberg evictions

15 July 2020 12:26 PM

