Zandile Gumede and R389m corruption co-accused back in court

702 FYI
Today at 15:16
EWN: Zandile Gumede in court for corruption case
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
Chefs for Compassion- Mandela Day campaign
Guests
Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef
Today at 15:23
City of Joburg- Alternatives for MES Ekhaya residents
Guests
Eunice Mgcina, MMC of Health and Social Development
Today at 15:51
Cosatu challenging 100% taxi capacity load
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - Spokesperson at COSATU
Today at 15:53
Technical experts from Germany flown in to assist Eskom
Guests
Martin Schaefer, German Ambassador to SA
Today at 16:20
Stokvels serving a new purpose during lockdown
Guests
Stokvel Growth Manager at FNB Cash Investments
Today at 16:45
How many jobs have been lost, or are at risk, at some of the country’s top restaurants.
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 16:53
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness Feature: Doing 5 savings hacks in the time of COVID
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:11
State Covid-19 patients will be accomodated in private hospitals
Guests
Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health
Today at 17:20
State Covid-19 patients will be accomodated in private hospitals
Guests
Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health
Today at 18:13
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon
Guests
Norman Drieselmann - CEO at Retailability
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
