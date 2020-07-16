Zindzi Mandela tested positive for COVID-19, son confirms

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
EWN: Zandile Gumede in court for corruption case
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
Chefs for Compassion- Mandela Day campaign
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef
Today at 15:23
City of Joburg- Alternatives for MES Ekhaya residents
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Eunice Mgcina, MMC of Health and Social Development
Today at 15:51
Cosatu challenging 100% taxi capacity load
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - Spokesperson at COSATU
Today at 15:53
Technical experts from Germany flown in to assist Eskom
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Martin Schaefer, German Ambassador to SA
Today at 16:20
Stokvels serving a new purpose during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Stokvel Growth Manager at FNB Cash Investments
Today at 16:45
How many jobs have been lost, or are at risk, at some of the country’s top restaurants.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 16:53
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness Feature: Doing 5 savings hacks in the time of COVID
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:11
State Covid-19 patients will be accomodated in private hospitals
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health
Today at 18:13
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Drieselmann - CEO at Retailability
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 311,049. There were 12,757 new infections. 15 July 2020 10:27 PM
City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply. 15 July 2020 6:36 PM
President Ramaphosa to host COVID-19 imbizo at 6pm It’s a way for the public to speak to the president about the concerns relating to government's COVID-19 response. 15 July 2020 5:23 PM
Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak. 15 July 2020 1:57 PM
'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word' Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body. 15 July 2020 12:06 PM
Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu General-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says now is the time to save pupils' lives. 15 July 2020 7:34 AM
Gordhan and Mboweni commit to obtain funding for SAA They provided a letter to the business rescue practitioners on Wednesday evening stating that they will find funding. 16 July 2020 2:46 PM
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black play... 15 July 2020 3:52 PM
Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] French politician panicking after she forgetting mask in car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:42 AM
Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 July 2020 8:44 AM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Zindzi Mandela tested positive for COVID-19, son confirms

Zindzi Mandela tested positive for COVID-19, son confirms

16 July 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter


Rugby: New Zealand Rugby confirms plans to host Rugby Championship

16 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock

Twitter hack: accounts of prominent figures, including Biden, Musk, Obama, Gates and Kanye compromised

16 July 2020 12:58 PM

Guest: James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto

Gordhan, Mboweni commit in letter to obtain funding for SAA

16 July 2020 12:53 PM

Guest: Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

Police Committee approves Cele's nomination for IPID head- Helensuzman Foundation reacts

16 July 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Anton Van Dalsen - Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation

PSC probe shows Ramaphosa failed to act against DG Mamphiswana for misconduct

16 July 2020 12:43 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter

Zandile Gumede and R389m corruption co-accused back in court

16 July 2020 12:29 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

MRC wants legal drinking age in SA to be raised & liquor prices hiked

16 July 2020 12:23 PM

Guest: Prof Charles Parry, Director of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC

3-million South Africans lost their jobs during lockdown- RAPID MOBILE SURVEY (CRAM)

16 July 2020 12:18 PM

Guest: Dr Nic Spaull - Education Economist - Stellenbosch University

Creditors approve SAA’s business rescue plan as the airline gets a new interim boss

15 July 2020 1:19 PM

Guest: Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

Check your load shedding schedule here

Local

No rest for SA as load shedding continues on Thursday

Local

How is IEC preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19

Politics

SA's foreign direct investment inflows rise to R29bn in Q1

16 July 2020 2:54 PM

Nelson Mandela Foundation opens condolences book for Zindzi Mandela

16 July 2020 2:50 PM

Pilots’ association welcomes govt’s commitment to obtain funding for SAA

16 July 2020 1:43 PM

