Hamba kahle Mkhonto! Zindzi Mandela to be buried next to her mum, Winnie.

Today at 14:05 Friday Profile - Davin Phillips The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Davin Phillips - CSA Executive Director

125 125

Today at 14:35 702 Unplugged in Lockdown The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Ralf Schmidt

Sandile Majola Lead Singer

125 125

Today at 15:20 Vatican publishes Child sex abuse manual Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Russell Pollitt - Director at Jesuit Institute SA

125 125

Today at 15:23 Donate R167 to the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children this Mandela Day Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Dr Shaheda Omar, Director of the Teddy Bear Clinic

125 125

Today at 15:53 On Mandela Day around 200 rights organisations call for release of activists as part of #StandAsMyWitness campaign Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

David Kode, Campaigns and Advocacy Lead at CIVICUS..

125 125

Today at 16:10 Yep!: New app helps you find local services and businesses Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Lunga Siyo. CEO: Telkom Business

125 125

Today at 16:20 Would you like your bread to stay fresher for long? Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Geoff Penny, Executive director of the South African Chamber of Baking

125 125

Today at 16:45 Temptations: Exquisite tastes with an exotic touch Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Prim Reddy - Former Sabc Continuity Presenter at Now Runs Indian Restaurant In Cpt

Niranj Pather

125 125

Today at 17:11 Married, But Not To Each Other: Lockdown Edition on the 9th of August Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Ndumiso Lindi

125 125

Today at 18:09 The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa

125 125