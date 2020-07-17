Pamela Kantor joins us to speak about the importance of books and children/Mandela Day Segment - Cama and Palesa share their initiatives

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Davin Phillips
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Davin Phillips - CSA Executive Director
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged in Lockdown
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ralf Schmidt
Sandile Majola Lead Singer
Today at 15:20
Vatican publishes Child sex abuse manual
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Russell Pollitt - Director at Jesuit Institute SA
Today at 15:23
Donate R167 to the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children this Mandela Day
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Shaheda Omar, Director of the Teddy Bear Clinic
Today at 15:53
On Mandela Day around 200 rights organisations call for release of activists as part of #StandAsMyWitness campaign
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
David Kode, Campaigns and Advocacy Lead at CIVICUS..
Today at 16:10
Yep!: New app helps you find local services and businesses
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lunga Siyo. CEO: Telkom Business
Today at 16:20
Would you like your bread to stay fresher for long?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Geoff Penny, Executive director of the South African Chamber of Baking
Today at 16:45
Temptations: Exquisite tastes with an exotic touch
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prim Reddy - Former Sabc Continuity Presenter at Now Runs Indian Restaurant In Cpt
Niranj Pather
Today at 17:11
Married, But Not To Each Other: Lockdown Edition on the 9th of August
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ndumiso Lindi
Today at 18:09
The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
Eskom says no load shedding for rest of week but warns power grid unpredictable The power utility says it brought faulty generation units back to service. 17 July 2020 10:27 AM
WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park Ambassador and anti-apartheid activist Zindzi Mandela is being laid to rest today after she passed away earlier this week. 17 July 2020 8:39 AM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown FNB Cash Investments Growth manager Sifiso Nkosi shares the insights from their data. 16 July 2020 5:57 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammat... 17 July 2020 10:53 AM
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
[WATCH] Mum demanding woman in bikini to cover up as sons are staring goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 July 2020 8:35 AM
Comedian Frank Caliendo trolls telemarketer by pretending to be Liam Neeson Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 July 2020 8:34 AM
Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:43 AM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Pamela Kantor joins us to speak about the importance of books and children/Mandela Day Segment - Cama and Palesa share their initiatives

Pamela Kantor joins us to speak about the importance of books and children/Mandela Day Segment - Cama and Palesa share their initiatives

17 July 2020 1:09 PM

Guests: Pamela Kantor, Teacher

Camagwini Khanyisa - Producer

Palesa Mabuye - Technical Producer


EWN Sports Wrap

17 July 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN

What is the BIG idea? How the basic income grant could change SA.

17 July 2020 12:43 PM

Guest: Mikhail Moosa is the Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

McBride to Head SSA Foreign Branch

17 July 2020 12:40 PM

Guest; Ayanda Dlodlo- State Security Minister

Cosatu to challenge govt’s 100% taxi load capacity concession at Nedlac

17 July 2020 12:38 PM

Guest: Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu

Batohi: Powers of authorities vital in fight against COVID-19 related crime/Mbalula: Taxi industry was on the verge of collapse

17 July 2020 12:30 PM

Guest: Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

Hamba kahle Mkhonto! Zindzi Mandela to be buried next to her mum, Winnie.

17 July 2020 12:26 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque - EWN Reporter

Rugby: New Zealand Rugby confirms plans to host Rugby Championship

16 July 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock

Twitter hack: accounts of prominent figures, including Biden, Musk, Obama, Gates and Kanye compromised

16 July 2020 12:58 PM

Guest: James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto

Gordhan, Mboweni commit in letter to obtain funding for SAA

16 July 2020 12:53 PM

Guest: Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

Presidency reaffirms Ramaphosa's commitment to engage more with the media

Local

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

Politics

'Basic income grant would include people who fall through social safety net'

Local

Initial COVID-19 infections in CT came from Europe, researchers find

17 July 2020 1:23 PM

DA seeks urgent court interdict to stop SAA bailout

17 July 2020 1:21 PM

Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team

17 July 2020 1:11 PM

