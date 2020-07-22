State capture inquiry: Testimony of Linda Mti postponed- What next for the commission?

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guest: Wendy Knowler - Consumer JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human RightsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Lerothodi Leeuw-Astrophysicist and proffesor at the Physics and Astronomy department -UWCLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa - CEO of Universities South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Alberts - CEO of Restaurant Association of SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Melusi Ncala- Corruption Watch researcherLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pippa Green - South African journalist and writerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ronnie Kasrils - former South African intelligence minister and anti-apartheid activistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mandy Wiener chats to Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso on the life of the late Kaunda Ntunja.LISTEN TO PODCAST