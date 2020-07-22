Covid-19: Higher education academic year likely to end in March 2021- Universities SA responds.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke  - Economist at Absa
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397 The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections. 22 July 2020 11:18 PM
'Eastern Cape Department of Health will not be put under Section 100' Premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha says they are addressing issues faced by the health system. 22 July 2020 6:28 PM
Restaurant owners struggling to keep doors open and avoid job losses On Wednesday restaurant owners and staff held protests to highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown on business. 22 July 2020 5:46 PM
View all Local
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry. 22 July 2020 7:17 PM
Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown Earlier on Wednesday the government tweeted that "The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the... 22 July 2020 5:36 PM
Premier Mokgoro hopes 'this is a rude awakening’ as he finishes quarantine Job Mokgoro used the opportunity to reflect on his responsibility as the premier of North West on how to combat COVID-19. 22 July 2020 5:23 PM
View all Politics
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies. 22 July 2020 8:26 PM
Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons. 22 July 2020 7:39 PM
What the Twitter hack says about us We are curious, innovative and greedy. 22 July 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them Human potential expert Nikki Bush says If you just get the basics rights, it elevates your credibility and your connectability. 22 July 2020 3:02 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban' A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown. 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
People adding 'due to the pandemic' to film quotes has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade The choir won an award for their video submission “A Million Dreams” in the virtual World Choir Games held this month. 21 July 2020 4:56 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397 The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections. 22 July 2020 11:18 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Covid-19: Higher education academic year likely to end in March 2021- Universities SA responds.

Covid-19: Higher education academic year likely to end in March 2021- Universities SA responds.

22 July 2020 12:52 PM

Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa - CEO of Universities South Africa


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Pineapple prices boom as SA's home brewers work around booze ban

22 July 2020 1:07 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

Update: Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono detained by own government

22 July 2020 1:00 PM

Guest: Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

Comet Of The Century- NEOWISE As Its Passes Closest To Earth On July 22.

22 July 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Prof Lerothodi Leeuw-Astrophysicist and proffesor at the Physics and Astronomy department -UWC

State capture inquiry: Testimony of Linda Mti postponed- What next for the commission?

22 July 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

One Million Seats on the Streets Protest- Restaurant industry fires back with powerful protest

22 July 2020 12:43 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts - CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

Most vulnerable bear brunt of corruption in the health sector, says Corruption Watch- Report

22 July 2020 12:38 PM

Guest: Melusi Ncala- Corruption Watch researcher

Pippa Green reflects on the interview she did with Mlangeni - commemorating 30 years since his release as a political prisoner.

22 July 2020 12:29 PM

Guest: Pippa Green - South African journalist and writer

Ronnie Kasrils helps us remember the role play by the late Andrew Mlangeni-

22 July 2020 12:21 PM

Guest: Ronnie Kasrils - former South African intelligence minister and anti-apartheid activist

12:34 OBITUARY | Kaunda Ntunja impacted rugby and people

21 July 2020 1:49 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso on the life of the late Kaunda Ntunja. 

Trending

UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397

World Local

Premier Mokgoro hopes 'this is a rude awakening’ as he finishes quarantine

Politics

Gyms say they are ready to open and will adhere COVID-19 regulations

Local

EWN Highlights

Concerns after Higher Education Department gets R10bn budget cut

22 July 2020 9:30 PM

WC restaurateur hopes govt will at least lift curfew to save industry

22 July 2020 9:13 PM

V&A Waterfront first SA tourist attraction to get global safety & hygiene stamp

22 July 2020 8:48 PM

