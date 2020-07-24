Experts oppose announcement on the closing of schools

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Dr Sipho Mchunu
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sipho Mchunu
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over ban on cigarette sales Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are confident of a different outcome as they feel they have placed strong legal grounds. 24 July 2020 5:57 PM
COVID-19 survivor who spent 54 days in ICU Zuliswa Maqana shares her story Maqana made headlines this week when she danced her way out of Groote Schuur Hospital. 24 July 2020 5:15 PM
'Recoveries give us a bit of hope and reason to celebrate' Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque talks to Mandy Wiener about some of this week's best news. 24 July 2020 1:39 PM
'There was no compelling reason for a blanket closure of schools across SA' Naisa secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur says 'that divide will always be there whether there is a COVID-19 pandemic or not'. 24 July 2020 12:57 PM
Mixed reactions from unions on Ramaphosa's announcement to close public schools The president announced that public schools would be closed until 24 August but matrics and grade 7s will go back sooner. 24 July 2020 10:50 AM
'Rising infections likely to have spillover effect on schools hence closure' Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli reflects on government's announcement to close public schools. 24 July 2020 7:54 AM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently' Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. 23 July 2020 6:51 PM
New magazine seeks to empower South African youth Joanne Joseph spoke to editor Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi to find out more about the publication. 24 July 2020 6:04 PM
How habits have become entrenched during the pandemic Payflex head of business development Cassidi Beck shares her insights. 23 July 2020 3:39 PM
Experts present new research on mental health in SA workplace during COVID-19 Sadag research shows mental health problems in the South African work space amid COVID-19. 23 July 2020 2:42 PM
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system' Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his... 24 July 2020 4:08 PM
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert Clegg's longtime manager Roddy Quin reminisces about a tribute show in East London that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes. 24 July 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 236,260 as death toll breaches 6,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday was 408,052. There were 13,104 new infections 23 July 2020 10:17 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Experts oppose announcement on the closing of schools

Experts oppose announcement on the closing of schools

24 July 2020 12:17 PM

Guest: Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at WITS


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

24 July 2020 1:31 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Food security a major concern during Covid19

24 July 2020 1:30 PM

Guest: Food security a major concern during Covid19

Launch of the Global hotspots report

24 July 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Kristina Amerhauser. Analyst, Global Initiative

5 foreign nationals linked to kidnapping, extremism syndicate and New Year's Eve Melville shooting arrested.

24 July 2020 12:51 PM

Guests: Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson

Jasmine Opperman - a terrorism analyst at The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED)

Reaction on the Presidents briefing with Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana

24 July 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Mcebisi Ndletyana - Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Johannesburg

Ramaphosa signs SIU proclamation in hopes of halting Covid-19 relief theft

24 July 2020 12:31 PM

Guest: Advocate Andy Mothibi- Special Investigating Unit head

What about private schools? - Independent tell us how they will be approaching the rest of the school year

24 July 2020 12:21 PM

Guest: Ebrahim Ansur - Secretary-general of the National Alliance of Independent Schools Association

Liverpool Lift First League Trophy Since 1990.

23 July 2020 1:08 PM

Guest: Ian Parker, Chairman Liverpool Supporters Club Gauteng

Update: Tshegofatso Pule's alleged murderer, Muzikayise Malephane, returns to court.

23 July 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

'I think unions and teachers strong-armed the president to close schools'

Local

COVID-19 survivor who spent 54 days in ICU Zuliswa Maqana shares her story

Local

Fita heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over ban on cigarette sales

Local

New magazine seeks to empower South African youth

Lifestyle

'A concentration of death': Virus ravages Germiston care home

24 July 2020 6:48 PM

Cele: Fight against gender-based violence must be a priority

24 July 2020 6:40 PM

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma shares memories of late Andrew Mlangeni

24 July 2020 6:13 PM

