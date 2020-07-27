COSAS plan to shut down private schools across SA

Today at 14:05 Matter of Fact with Africa Check - Death of 10 South African children doesn’t ‘completely disprove’ low risk of young people contracting Covid-19 The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Kate Wilkinson - Deputy Chief Editor at Africa Check

Today at 14:35 The Naked Scientist - Science May Have Finally Explained The Reason Why We Still Get Goosebumps The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

Today at 15:16 EWN Hit 1: 5 PEOPLE ARRESTED DURING GATVOL CAPETONIAN PROTEST Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Shamiela Fisher

Today at 16:10 New GBV bill proposes obtaining protection orders online Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Ronald Lamola

Today at 16:20 Netflix show on India's arranged marriages triggers online debate Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Dr. Vashna Jagarnath - Academic And Historian at ...

Today at 16:45 Cape teen creates groundbreaking algorithm to identify pneumonia Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Storm Rhoda

Today at 16:53 The Origins Centre museum goes virtual Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Tammy Reynard, a curator at the Origins Centre

Today at 18:08 Anglo America Platinum interim results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats

Today at 18:12 Santam to pay up R1-billion in urgent relief to policyholders in the hospitality, leisure and non-essential retail services industries The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam

Today at 18:15 10 Good People can fix SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Leadership during covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tim Cordon - Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group

Today at 19:08 Has the Corona virus burst Airbnb's bubble? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature: Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chase Purdy - Food journalist and Author at ...

