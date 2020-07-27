IMF loan ‘no good for SA’ – economist

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Matter of Fact with Africa Check - Death of 10 South African children doesn’t ‘completely disprove’ low risk of young people contracting Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kate Wilkinson - Deputy Chief Editor at Africa Check
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist - Science May Have Finally Explained The Reason Why We Still Get Goosebumps
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
EWN Hit 1: 5 PEOPLE ARRESTED DURING GATVOL CAPETONIAN PROTEST
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 16:10
New GBV bill proposes obtaining protection orders online
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ronald Lamola
Today at 16:20
Netflix show on India's arranged marriages triggers online debate
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr. Vashna Jagarnath - Academic And Historian at ...
Today at 16:45
Cape teen creates groundbreaking algorithm to identify pneumonia
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Storm Rhoda
Today at 16:53
The Origins Centre museum goes virtual
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tammy Reynard, a curator at the Origins Centre
Today at 18:08
Anglo America Platinum interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Today at 18:12
Santam to pay up R1-billion in urgent relief to policyholders in the hospitality, leisure and non-essential retail services industries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:15
10 Good People can fix SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Cordon - Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group
Today at 19:08
Has the Corona virus burst Airbnb's bubble?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chase Purdy - Food journalist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma early lessons about money and investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saki Macozoma - Chairman at Business & Anc National Execut
Latest Local
Gauteng MEC Masuku denies claims he influenced COVID-19 procurement processes This after a 'Sunday Independent' report linked Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender f... 27 July 2020 9:15 AM
UPDATE: SA records almost 60% COVID-19 recovery rate The number of national recoveries so far is 265,077. There were 42,966 new tests conducted. 26 July 2020 10:31 PM
Cosas threatens to shut down all private schools in SA The organisation, which has been vocal about the closure of schools since the academic year resumed last month, said pupils are be... 26 July 2020 5:37 PM
[LISTEN] DA to go ahead with virtual elective congress The party's national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says concerns around the congress have been adequately addressed. 27 July 2020 11:41 AM
Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' has worsened Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country. 26 July 2020 3:55 PM
WATCH: Malema speaks at EFF 7-year birthday celebration Malema says since its inception, the party has inspired its members to have dignity and defend themselves from injustices such rac... 26 July 2020 1:17 PM
'The minute the IMF loan arrives in central bank account it's gonna disappear' Economist Duma Gqubule shares his views on SA's application for roughly R70-billion in COVID-19 related emergency funding. 27 July 2020 1:35 PM
'The R200m and credit facility from Treasury are available for tourism sector' Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says they are discussing the possibility of leisure travel. 27 July 2020 1:10 PM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Got talent? Stand to win a full bursary from AAA School of Advertising The prestigious institution is giving three high school learners the chance to win a full academic bursary. Here's how to apply! 27 July 2020 7:30 AM
The role of casting director in film-making Zolani Phakade pays tribute to legendary agent Moonyeenn Lee and explains the role casting directors play. 26 July 2020 5:33 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system' Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his... 24 July 2020 4:08 PM
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2020 9:07 AM
Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert Clegg's longtime manager Roddy Quin reminisces about a tribute show in East London that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes. 24 July 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
UPDATE: SA records almost 60% COVID-19 recovery rate The number of national recoveries so far is 265,077. There were 42,966 new tests conducted. 26 July 2020 10:31 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
IMF loan ‘no good for SA’ – economist

IMF loan ‘no good for SA’ – economist

27 July 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Duma Gqubule - an economist and founding director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transfor


Jerusalema- Master KG: How did it all begin?

27 July 2020 1:17 PM

Guest: Camagwini Khanyisa 

Nic Dlamini returns to competitive cycling after injury nightmare in the Table Mountain national park

27 July 2020 1:15 PM

Guest: Douglas Ryder - Team Principal of NTTProCycling World Tour Cycling Team

MALMESBURY PRISON TO REMAIN ON LOCKDOWN FOLLOWING JAILBREAK

27 July 2020 1:11 PM

Guest: Chrisipin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice

Fedsas awaits Motshekga on new directives on school reopening before taking action

27 July 2020 1:08 PM

Guest: Jaco Deacon

Tobacco sales ban: Fita to petition SCA as early as next week

27 July 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman

Former police minister Nathi Nhleko testifies at state capture inquiry

27 July 2020 12:30 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

COSAS plan to shut down private schools across SA

27 July 2020 12:27 PM

Guest: Douglas Ngobeni - COSAS National Spokesperson

Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows

27 July 2020 12:18 PM

Guest: Sandile Zungu - President of the Black Business Council

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

24 July 2020 1:31 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

'The minute the IMF loan arrives in central bank account it's gonna disappear'

Business

SIU gets cracking on COVID-19 related corruption investigations

[LISTEN] DA to go ahead with virtual elective congress

Politics

Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza eyes political comeback, aligns with NNM

27 July 2020 1:19 PM

LIVE BLOG: Patricia de Lille briefs media on gazetted strategic integrated infrastructure projects

27 July 2020 12:48 PM

DA to ask Ramaphosa to include Gauteng PPE tenders in SIU probe

27 July 2020 12:24 PM

