How do we make sure that funds allocated to fight COVID19 are protected; this after corruption and fraud scandals in SA.

702 FYI
Today at 15:20
JMPD response to a caller we had on yesterday
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wayne Minaar
Guests
Today at 15:45
Pupil denied entry to his Christian school for wearing isiphandla
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nelly Mthembu (Mother)
Guests
Today at 16:10
Charting a healthier way forward for alcohol in SA, now and into the future
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Professor Charles Parry
Guests
Today at 16:20
Netflix teams up with SASFED to create film and TV relief fund to help SA creatives
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Trish Downing , Covid-19 Crisis Manager for the Independent Producers Organisation.
Guests
Today at 16:45
Children born abroad with one South African parent have right to citizenship
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Liesl Muller - Head Of Statelessness Project at Lawyers For Human Rights
Guests
Today at 17:20
Local coffee shop delivers coffee for health workers every Friday
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Adele Smith
Guests
Today at 18:13
Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelmingly negative? It seems no-one believes the money will go to where it is intended…
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Guests
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Guests
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Guests
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
Guests
