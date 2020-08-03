Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Scientists say it’s time to rethink the booze ban
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 14:05
World Breastfeeding Week - The breast milk changes through different stages of a child's development
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Chantell Witten Registered Dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 18:08
SA corporates see "big wahala" in Nigeria. Africa's biggest grocery retailer, Shoprite is latest eye the exit sgn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Catering Business sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - 'The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM (WAITING FOR EMAIL): Make Money Mondays - Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vusi Thembekwayo - Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur at ...
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
The ANC unravels as scandals over procurements take center stage

The ANC unravels as scandals over procurements take center stage

3 August 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Dr. Sithembile Mbete- Political Analyst lecturer- Dept of Political Sciences at the University PTA


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Sports Wrap!

3 August 2020 1:07 PM

Guest: Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule

3 August 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jo'burg Parks opened!!

3 August 2020 12:58 PM

Guest: Jenny Moodley - Spokesperson for Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga released on bail

3 August 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Zenzele Ndebele- Journalist based in Zimbabawe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER EXTENDS THE VALIDITY OF VISAS WHICH EXPIRED DURING THE LOCKDOWN AND CALLS FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS INTO THE DRAFT SOUTH AFRICAN CITIZENSHIP ACT REGULATIONS

3 August 2020 12:46 PM

Guest: Dr Aaron Motsoaledi- Minister of Home Affairs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Union reacts to gazetted regulations and Matrics back at school

3 August 2020 12:44 PM

Guest: Nomusa Cembi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

HAWKS explain their involvement in Norma Gigaba case

3 August 2020 12:22 PM

Guest: Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi - HAWKS Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Norma Gigaba appears in court: bail extended to 14 Sept case transferred to the regional court in Pretoria

3 August 2020 12:16 PM

Guest: Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!

31 July 2020 1:05 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Stop passing on inside information about tenders to families and friends only'

Politics

'People hoped cadres can put eating tendencies aside and focus on saving lives'

Politics

Zoom into an exciting debut webinar ‘Parenting in Lockdown'

Lifestyle

Ramaphosa: Attempting to profit from a disaster is the action of scavengers

3 August 2020 12:44 PM

Is SA’s judicial system doing enough to protect rights of lesbian, trans women?

3 August 2020 12:17 PM

Kieswetter: It’s too soon to tell if new mechanisms will save Sars

3 August 2020 11:49 AM

