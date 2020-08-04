SIU files court papers to recover R3.8bn from Molefe, Koko, Guptas and others at Eskom

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Women's Month - Negotiating your salary
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Anja van Beek - Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach
Today at 14:05
What is Facebook doing to prevent fake news, an boycott from advertisers ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Aïda Ndiaye - Public Policy Manager, Programs and Campaigns, EMEA
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:45
South Africans are more scare of unemployment than contracting Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Afrika CEO & Founder
Today at 15:52
Interview
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:45
Heineken not leaving SA as reported
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Millicent Maroga, HEINEKEN South Africa’s Corporate Affairs Director
Today at 16:53
RASA pleads with restaurants to comply with the law until the law is changed
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 17:20
Will the ANC take heed of Cosatu's threats?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ralph Mathekga
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Cashbuild acquires the Building Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – macro geopolitical and economic trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
