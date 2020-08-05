Lebanon explosion rocks capital city Beirut

Guest: Mr Kabalan Frangieh- Ambassador of Lebanon in South Africa
Guest: Reynold Thakhuli- SAN Parks National SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Greg Arde Journalist and Author of War Party – How the ANC’s political killing are breaking SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andrea Rademeyer- Ask Afrika CEO and founderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at WITSLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pule Mabe- ANC National SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jihan Kaisi- Journalist based in BeirutLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post OfficiallyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Obert Masaraure, President of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST