DIRCO finally speaks out on Zimbabwe- But it's just not enough!

702 FYI
Today at 15:16
EWN: Mkhize visits KZN ahead of the peak in Covid-19 cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
125
Today at 15:20
Gift of the Givers turns 28
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
Guests
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
125
Today at 15:45
Alcohol ban has made Joburg road safer
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Simon Zwane
Guests
Simon Zwane
125
Today at 15:52
What happened to the DA's investigation into Zille's tweets
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
James de Villiers
Guests
James de Villiers
125
Today at 16:10
Impact of Covid-19 on healthcare workers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Priscilla Reddy, the lead researcher on the study
Guests
Prof Priscilla Reddy, the lead researcher on the study
125
Today at 16:45
SA needs better food price controls to protect the poor
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ihsaan Bassier
Guests
Ihsaan Bassier
125
Today at 16:52
Facebook removes Trump campaign’s misleading coronavirus video
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tebogo Ditshego, Media specialist and CEO of Ditshego Media
Guests
Tebogo Ditshego, Media specialist and CEO of Ditshego Media
125
Today at 17:20
Acting Gauteng Health Mec Mamabolo meets officals, unions over PPE for workers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
125
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
125
Today at 18:39
Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) will challenge the alcohol ban in court and former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson has joined them
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Whitey Basson - Former CEO at Shoprite
Guests
Whitey Basson - Former CEO at Shoprite
125
Today at 19:08
At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record export season to the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
125
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
