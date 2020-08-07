It's time for a single agency model to fight corruption.

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
702 FYI
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature - Most anticipated hotel in the world is set to open soon - and it's right on our doorstep!
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Judiet Barnes - General Manager of the Kruger Shalati Concession
125
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Fulu Mugovhani
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Fulu Mugovhani - Actress
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Judith Sephuma
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Judith Sephuma
Today at 15:16
EWN: Gauteng Command Council update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Concourt dismisses Zuma's
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:45
Gauteng Govement to go through lifestyle audits
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Today at 16:10
Three GBV bills finally on their way to Parliament
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ronald Lamola
Today at 16:45
Trump Imposes US ban on WECHAT, Ticktok in 45 days
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 17:11
’Joko Ya Hao’ celebrates the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mmabatho Montsho - Actress Film maker
Today at 18:09
Trump, China, Tencent and Naspers - how it is affecting your pension
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Philip Short - Market Analyst at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Dining at home in luxury
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Gaag - Head Chef at La Colombe
