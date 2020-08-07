It's time for a single agency model to fight corruption.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature - Most anticipated hotel in the world is set to open soon - and it's right on our doorstep!
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Judiet Barnes - General Manager of the Kruger Shalati Concession
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Fulu Mugovhani
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Fulu Mugovhani - Actress
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Judith Sephuma
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Judith Sephuma
Today at 15:16
EWN: Gauteng Command Council update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Concourt dismisses Zuma's
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:45
Gauteng Govement to go through lifestyle audits
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Today at 16:10
Three GBV bills finally on their way to Parliament
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ronald Lamola
Today at 16:45
Trump Imposes US ban on WECHAT, Ticktok in 45 days
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 17:11
'Joko Ya Hao' celebrates the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mmabatho Montsho - Actress Film maker
Today at 18:09
Trump, China, Tencent and Naspers - how it is affecting your pension
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Philip Short - Market Analyst at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Dining at home in luxury
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Gaag - Head Chef at La Colombe
Latest Local
Brrrr ... Joburgers wake up to freezing weather on Friday, weekend won't be cold South African Weather Service senior forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng says temperatures are expected to be cool over the weekend. 7 August 2020 1:41 PM
Hawks arrest law-enforcement officials for OR Tambo Airport corruption Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says so far we have arrested 12 but the number is expected to rise as they receive the reports. 7 August 2020 1:12 PM
'As a woman you can't even step out without thinking twice whether I am next' PHD candidate in gender studies Mbali Mazibuko as well as activist and political analyst Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu reflect on Women's Day 7 August 2020 12:09 PM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
Cabinet is serious about tackling fraud and corruption, says Lamola The minister said the inter-ministerial committee, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was an entity with teeth that would act... 6 August 2020 6:54 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of Cabinet meeting Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting of 5 August 2020. 6 August 2020 5:01 PM
Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU! From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now. 7 August 2020 9:18 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
[WATCH] Guy proposing after woman gives birth gets mixed reviews on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Woman loses her wig while diving into pool leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 August 2020 8:35 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach 132,002 Number of national recoveries so far is 387,316, which translates to a 72% recovery rate. There were 36,616 new tests conducted. 6 August 2020 11:19 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I'm a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
It's time for a single agency model to fight corruption.

It's time for a single agency model to fight corruption.

7 August 2020 12:28 PM

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

The Midday Report team Reflects on Women's day

7 August 2020 1:46 PM

Camagwini

Joburg wakes up to extreme cold weather

7 August 2020 1:27 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Puseletso Mofokeng From the SA Weather Services

Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news

7 August 2020 1:13 PM

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy 

Issue with the City of Joburg and property valuations Brenda - 702 Listener

7 August 2020 1:07 PM

Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially

Judgment in tobacco sale ban matter between BATSA, Cogta has been reserved

7 August 2020 12:58 PM

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter 

Black empowerment lobby group to haul banks to Equality Court.

7 August 2020 12:52 PM

Adil Nchabeleng- Transform RSA president 

Breaking News: Members of Hawks and CI initialize a take down operation at OR Tambo International Airport.

7 August 2020 12:44 PM

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson 

Women and black people occupy only a few seats at the JSE table- PWC Report

7 August 2020 12:40 PM

Andréas Horak, PwC Directors in the People & Organisation division. 

Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola announces anti-corruption initiatives

7 August 2020 12:24 PM

Chrispin Phiri - Department of Justice Spokesperson

Trending

Gauteng Health Department to take action against workers in baby swap saga

Local

Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU!

Business

Brrrr ... Joburgers wake up to freezing weather on Friday, weekend won't be cold

Local

EWN Highlights

PIC appoints Sholto Dolamo as acting chief investment officer

7 August 2020 1:44 PM

Police clash with #ZimbabweanLivesMatter protesters at embassy in Pretoria

7 August 2020 1:09 PM

ConCourt dismisses Zuma’s bid to overturn Hanekom defamation ruling

7 August 2020 12:42 PM

