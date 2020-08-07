Entertainment Wrap: What to expect this coming weekend.

Streaming issues? Report here
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
New law will criminalise failure to report domestic violence - Ronald Lamola The justice minister says three bills aimed at eradicating gender-based violence are making their way to Parliament. 7 August 2020 5:20 PM
SIU lays charges against three companies linked to COVID-19 corruption - report Premier David Makhura said that the unit has also identified enablers of corruption in the provincial health department. 7 August 2020 4:19 PM
Constitutional Court dismisses Zuma's bid to overturn Hanekom defamation ruling Last year, the former president tweeted that former tourism minister Derek Hanekom was "a known enemy agent". 7 August 2020 3:48 PM
President Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for stalwart Nkadimeng According to the Presidency, John Nkadimeng passed away on 6 August 2020 at the age of 93. 7 August 2020 2:38 PM
Former Shoprite CEO joins court battle against alcohol ban - Govt is too slow! Bruce Whitfield interviews Whitey Basson, who believes it's just not good enough for govt to say ban will be lifted but not when. 6 August 2020 7:36 PM
Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU! From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now. 7 August 2020 9:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
'Let's use less stigmatising terminology when we communicate about COVID-19' Employment relations expert Gawie Cillié suggests managers create a psychological safe space to avoid bullying in the workplace. 5 August 2020 4:43 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'. 7 August 2020 6:25 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
[WATCH] Judith Sephuma shares what you can expect from her upcoming virtual show The Jazz Unplugged Concert - a 66-minute on-demand live studio show - will be made available to ticket buyers from 8 August. 7 August 2020 3:36 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach 132,002 Number of national recoveries so far is 387,316, which translates to a 72% recovery rate. There were 36,616 new tests conducted. 6 August 2020 11:19 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Entertainment Wrap: What to expect this coming weekend.

Entertainment Wrap: What to expect this coming weekend.

7 August 2020 1:07 PM

Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

The Midday Report team Reflects on Women's day

7 August 2020 1:46 PM

Camagwini

Joburg wakes up to extreme cold weather

7 August 2020 1:27 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Puseletso Mofokeng From the SA Weather Services

Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news

7 August 2020 1:13 PM

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy 

Judgment in tobacco sale ban matter between BATSA, Cogta has been reserved

7 August 2020 12:58 PM

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter 

Black empowerment lobby group to haul banks to Equality Court.

7 August 2020 12:52 PM

Adil Nchabeleng- Transform RSA president 

Breaking News: Members of Hawks and CI initialize a take down operation at OR Tambo International Airport.

7 August 2020 12:44 PM

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson 

Women and black people occupy only a few seats at the JSE table- PWC Report

7 August 2020 12:40 PM

Andréas Horak, PwC Directors in the People & Organisation division. 

It's time for a single agency model to fight corruption.

7 August 2020 12:28 PM

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC 

Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola announces anti-corruption initiatives

7 August 2020 12:24 PM

Chrispin Phiri - Department of Justice Spokesperson

SIU lays charges against three companies linked to COVID-19 corruption - report

Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU!

Brrrr ... Joburgers wake up to freezing weather on Friday, weekend won't be cold

Zondo Commmission told company behind FS asbestos project had no accreditation

7 August 2020 6:48 PM

Air India plane crashes in India's Kerala, at least two feared dead

7 August 2020 6:42 PM

Scopa calls for public adjudication process for all tenders

7 August 2020 6:20 PM

