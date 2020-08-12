Court hears Mkhwebane's challenge not to be removed by Parliament

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
702 FYI
Today at 15:45
SAMWU affiliated Tshwane workers want pay deal signed
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkhetheni Muthavhi,Tshwane Samwu
125
Today at 16:10
EWN: Public Protector challenges parliamentary removal process
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
125
Today at 16:20
Court turns down quadriplegic boy's medical malpractice claim
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mthokozisi Maphumulo
125
Today at 16:45
Dis-Chem reopens Covid drive-thru testing, says results will now be SMSed within 48 hours
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lizeth Kruger - Clinic Category Manager at Dis-Chem
125
Today at 16:52
NPA receives money from Germany
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Martin Schaffer, German Ambassador to South Africa
125
Today at 17:11
CSIR Energy Crisis study
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer
125
Today at 18:11
PLAY CLIPS : ARY1 - Michael Jordaan - 0'52", ARY2 - Yusuf Abramjee - 0'47"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:48
Inverroche gin entrepreneur outlines prohibition challenges
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lorna Scott - Co-Founder And Creative Director Of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche Distillery
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Business Unusual will have you looking at rubber in what has not been a Goodyear and may require a Continental shift to fix
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiter’s tips is illegal and immoral
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
125
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter - Leader in building industry on surviving a Covid-19 slump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Corobrik
125
