Disgraced Khomotso Phahlane loses Labour Court appeal against dismissal from SAPS

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:45
SAMWU affiliated Tshwane workers want pay deal signed
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkhetheni Muthavhi,Tshwane Samwu
Today at 16:10
EWN: Public Protector challenges parliamentary removal process
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:20
Court turns down quadriplegic boy's medical malpractice claim
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mthokozisi Maphumulo
Today at 16:45
Dis-Chem reopens Covid drive-thru testing, says results will now be SMSed within 48 hours
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lizeth Kruger - Clinic Category Manager at Dis-Chem
Today at 16:52
NPA receives money from Germany
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Martin Schaffer, German Ambassador to South Africa
Today at 17:11
CSIR Energy Crisis study
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Jarrad Wright, CSIR Principal Engineer
Today at 18:11
PLAY CLIPS : ARY1 - Michael Jordaan - 0'52", ARY2 - Yusuf Abramjee - 0'47"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
Inverroche gin entrepreneur outlines prohibition challenges
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lorna Scott - Co-Founder And Creative Director Of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche Distillery
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Business Unusual will have you looking at rubber in what has not been a Goodyear and may require a Continental shift to fix
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiter’s tips is illegal and immoral
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter - Leader in building industry on surviving a Covid-19 slump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Corobrik
Latest Local
Department of Basic Education releases final combined matric exam timetable According to a posting on the department's Twitter account, the examinations will commence on 5 November and conclude 15 December. 12 August 2020 2:59 PM
Khomotso Phahlane loses Labour Court appeal against dismissal from SAPS Daily Maverick assistant editor Marianne Thamm says the former acting police commissioner is not going down without a fight. 12 August 2020 1:29 PM
'I hope African leaders are not bullied to take the unapproved Russian vaccine' President Vladimir Putin says Russia has developed the first COVID-19 vaccine. Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show comment. 12 August 2020 12:17 PM
View all Local
PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber reflects on the court case between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the National Assembly. 12 August 2020 1:09 PM
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners. 11 August 2020 7:25 PM
View all Politics
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers. 11 August 2020 6:43 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
View all Business
Women can tackle workspace inequality without the victim mentality - Nikki Bush Human potential and parenting expert believes both men and women need to be educated and empowered to change the status quo. 12 August 2020 3:21 PM
Lobola: 'Traditions over the years managed to bring stability into our homes' Clement Manyathela speaks to heritage consultant Mbuso Khoza to find out more about the consequences of not paying lobola. 12 August 2020 12:27 PM
'Some women are even scared to become moms because it might impact their career' Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek gives her take on the motherhood penalty. 11 August 2020 5:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:33 AM
Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena. 11 August 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA records 2,511 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,483 tests conducted The number of national recoveries so far is 426,125, which translates to a recovery rate of 75%. Gauteng has 150,082 recoverie... 11 August 2020 10:38 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Disgraced Khomotso Phahlane loses Labour Court appeal against dismissal from SAPS

Disgraced Khomotso Phahlane loses Labour Court appeal against dismissal from SAPS

12 August 2020 12:30 PM

Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

WARM THE WORLD presents the one and only NIK RABINOWITZ in your living room.

12 August 2020 1:31 PM

Sharise Weiner- High Court Judge

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WARM THE WORLD presents the one and only NIK RABINOWITZ in your living room.

12 August 2020 1:26 PM

Sharise Weiner- High Court Judge

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lorch, Shonga dropped from Pirates squad following breach of team protocols

12 August 2020 1:21 PM

Mazola Molefe- Senior Writer at Soccer Laduma.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA envoys failed to meet Zim opposition MDC

12 August 2020 1:17 PM

Eddie Cross, Economist and Member of The MDC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joe Biden announces Kamala Harris as White House running mate

12 August 2020 1:14 PM

Devin barrington ward- Managing director of the Black Futurists Group, Former Candidate for Georgia

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alarming spike in child abuse since March.

12 August 2020 1:00 PM

Lynne Cawood-  Gauteng director

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

STATE CAPTURE COMMISSION TO HEAR MORE EVIDENCE ON PRASA.

12 August 2020 12:56 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane-  EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court ruling on Motau report no bar to VBS prosecutions, - NPA

12 August 2020 12:26 PM

Professor Pierre De Vos- Constitutional law expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court hears Mkhwebane's challenge not to be removed by Parliament

12 August 2020 12:20 PM

Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter for News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Department of Basic Education releases final combined matric exam timetable

Local

PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional

Politics

'I hope African leaders are not bullied to take the unapproved Russian vaccine'

Local

EWN Highlights

Court papers reveal Popcru infighting as ex-general secretary challenges axing

12 August 2020 3:29 PM

Kraaifontein protesters burn tyres, throw stones as shacks demolished again

12 August 2020 3:23 PM

Reserve Bank to appeal court ruling setting aside parts of VBS report

12 August 2020 3:11 PM

