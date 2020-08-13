Lock down survey

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane June 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Helen Seeney from Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney - Inside Europe Correspondent for Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
How we re-imagine education for the future in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Rebecca Felix - Head of Curriculum at Grassroots Preparatory
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:15
Hand over memorandum to NPA to demand they TAKE ACTION AGAINST CORRUPTION, NOW!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Rod Solomons
Today at 12:27
Bonteheuwel community group takes flak from DA council
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nadia Mayman De Grass
Today at 12:34
What are the long-term implications of Covid-19 for the rule of law and public trust in state institutions?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adv Elaine Zungu - The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal at Npa (National Prosecuting Authority
Today at 12:40
Covid's impact of employee health and wellbeing on an organisation's bottom line.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
What Do Your Womenomics Look Like?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Olwethu Leshabane
Olwethu Leshabane - founder at The Womenomics
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate rises to 75.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 432,029, which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%. Gauteng has 152,061 recoveries. 12 August 2020 10:19 PM
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of. 12 August 2020 7:34 PM
Court turns down quadriplegic boy's medical malpractice claim Adams & Adams associate does not see a greater chance of success should the matter be taken to the constitutional court. 12 August 2020 5:36 PM
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 12 August 2020 6:51 PM
PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber reflects on the court case between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the National Assembly. 12 August 2020 1:09 PM
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses' Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 12 August 2020 7:53 PM
It has not been a good year for rubber The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world 12 August 2020 7:15 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
Women can tackle workspace inequality without the victim mentality - Nikki Bush Human potential and parenting expert believes both men and women need to be educated and empowered to change the status quo. 12 August 2020 3:21 PM
Lobola: 'Traditions over the years managed to bring stability into our homes' Clement Manyathela speaks to heritage consultant Mbuso Khoza to find out more about the consequences of not paying lobola. 12 August 2020 12:27 PM
'Some women are even scared to become moms because it might impact their career' Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek gives her take on the motherhood penalty. 11 August 2020 5:48 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:33 AM
Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena. 11 August 2020 3:25 PM
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate rises to 75.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 432,029, which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%. Gauteng has 152,061 recoveries. 12 August 2020 10:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It's far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Lock down survey

Lock down survey

13 August 2020 4:23 AM

Guest : Paolo Giuricich | Founder & Organisation Development Consultant at Smarter EQ


Gender pay gap - what rights do women have

13 August 2020 4:25 AM

Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO and founder at Aarya Legal|

Has the virtual parliament worked

13 August 2020 4:23 AM

Guest : Cedric Frolick | Deputy Chairman Sport Portfoli/Member Nkandla Ad Hoc Cte at                                            Parliament|

Follow up CoCT relooks its homelessness strategy, Street People Policy

13 August 2020 4:22 AM

Guest : Lorenzo Davids | CEO at Community Chest WC|

14 PWD officials to be disciplined over Beitbridge border fence

13 August 2020 4:21 AM

Guest : Patricia de Lille | Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure|

Women Affected by Mining United in Action highlights plight of women in mining s

13 August 2020 4:19 AM

Guest : Francina  Nkosi | National Convener  at Women Affected by Mining United in                                                   Action (WAMUA)

Minister of Women's Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities reflects on 2020

13 August 2020 4:18 AM

Guest : Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize

WARM THE WORLD presents the one and only NIK RABINOWITZ in your living room.

12 August 2020 1:31 PM

Sharise Weiner- High Court Judge

WARM THE WORLD presents the one and only NIK RABINOWITZ in your living room.

12 August 2020 1:26 PM

Sharise Weiner- High Court Judge

Lorch, Shonga dropped from Pirates squad following breach of team protocols

12 August 2020 1:21 PM

Mazola Molefe- Senior Writer at Soccer Laduma.

COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate rises to 75.9%

World Local

Department of Basic Education releases final combined matric exam timetable

Local

Denel doesn't have operating capital to pay workers - Report

Local

NC Education MEC Ntsikelelo MacCollen Jack dies
12 August 2020 9:12 PM

12 August 2020 9:12 PM

Ramaphosa suspends PSC director-general Mamphiswana over misconduct
12 August 2020 8:13 PM

12 August 2020 8:13 PM

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 20 million, WHO warns against despair
12 August 2020 7:52 PM

12 August 2020 7:52 PM

