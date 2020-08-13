South African residing in Mauritius explains how they are helping with the catastrophic oil spill.

Today at 14:05 Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - Customer service levels in lockdown The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

Elna van Wyk - Head of Group Disability and Underwriting at Momentum Corporate

Today at 15:45 Farming communities to embark on ‘supportive protest’ awareness campaign Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Tommie Esterhuyse - Chair of Centre for Excellence: Rural Safety at Agri SA

Today at 15:53 Old age homes on the brink of collapse as provinces cut funding Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)

Today at 16:10 [Right of Reply] City of Jobur'g crazy bills Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Today at 16:53 Financial Wellness Feature: Re-entering the workplace after having been an entrepreneur or freelancer Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

Today at 17:20 Bantu Holomisa questions ANC ‘investigating itself’ Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Bantu Holomisa

Today at 18:09 Fuel sales have dropped significantly PITCHED: voicenotes from AA and Gina Schoeman economist The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Reggie Sibiya - CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: A review of Power Point's new rehearsal function Presenter Coach The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: FOMO investment strategy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

