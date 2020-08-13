Gauteng Covid-19 Updates

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - Customer service levels in lockdown
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Elna van Wyk - Head of Group Disability and Underwriting at Momentum Corporate
Today at 15:45
Farming communities to embark on ‘supportive protest’ awareness campaign
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tommie Esterhuyse - Chair of Centre for Excellence: Rural Safety at Agri SA
Today at 15:53
Old age homes on the brink of collapse as provinces cut funding
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Today at 16:10
[Right of Reply] City of Jobur'g crazy bills
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:53
Financial Wellness Feature: Re-entering the workplace after having been an entrepreneur or freelancer
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
Bantu Holomisa questions ANC ‘investigating itself’
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bantu Holomisa
Today at 18:09
Fuel sales have dropped significantly PITCHED: voicenotes from AA and Gina Schoeman economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Reggie Sibiya - CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: A review of Power Point's new rehearsal function Presenter Coach
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: FOMO investment strategy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: insights into understanding cash flow for any business in an uncertain economic environment.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Reach for a Dream calls for public to get behind its Virtual Slipper Week CEO Julia Sotirianakos says the campaign will run until 16 August and people can buy slippers on the organisation's website. 13 August 2020 1:25 PM
'It's incredible that suspended DG continues get salary instead of being fired' DA says Ramaphosa's suspension of PSC boss Mamphiswana is a delaying tactic to make it look like there is action being taken. 13 August 2020 11:11 AM
Tears Foundation receives Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Foundation Dis-Chem will help the foundation with a R120,000 donation to help maintain the call centre and whatever else may be needed. 13 August 2020 10:46 AM
Marikana massacre: 'Still no accountability for mineworkers killed 8 years ago' EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update of a commemorative webinar dedicated to miners who died in Marikana. 13 August 2020 1:22 PM
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 12 August 2020 6:51 PM
PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber reflects on the court case between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the National Assembly. 12 August 2020 1:09 PM
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses' Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 12 August 2020 7:53 PM
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of. 12 August 2020 7:34 PM
It has not been a good year for rubber The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world 12 August 2020 7:15 PM
[LISTEN] Highlighting the under-representation of women in science UP associate professor of physics Mmantsae Moche Diale details the problem and shares more on her journey into physics. 13 August 2020 12:01 PM
Women can tackle workspace inequality without the victim mentality - Nikki Bush Human potential and parenting expert believes both men and women need to be educated and empowered to change the status quo. 12 August 2020 3:21 PM
Lobola: 'Traditions over the years managed to bring stability into our homes' Clement Manyathela speaks to heritage consultant Mbuso Khoza to find out more about the consequences of not paying lobola. 12 August 2020 12:27 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope Clement Manyathela chats to award-winning gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope on #HangingOutwithClement. 13 August 2020 11:53 AM
Video of man beating death, winning 250k lottery in 1998 goes viral again Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2020 8:54 AM
Woman disgusted after receiving text from delivery guy asking if she was single Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2020 8:53 AM
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate rises to 75.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 432,029, which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%. Gauteng has 152,061 recoveries. 12 August 2020 10:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Gauteng Covid-19 Updates

Gauteng Covid-19 Updates

13 August 2020 1:08 PM

Kgomotso Modise


Mkhwebane, Parliament square off in court

13 August 2020 1:09 PM

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent

Let’s Get Behind Virtual Slipper Week

13 August 2020 1:06 PM

Julia Sotirianakos, Reach for a Dream CEO. 

EWN’s Cindy Poluta chatted to motorcyclist and the first South African to win a MotoGP race, Brad Binder. He claimed victory in the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix on 9 August 2020.

13 August 2020 1:02 PM

Cindy Poluta- EWN Sports Reporter. 

South African residing in Mauritius explains how they are helping with the catastrophic oil spill.

13 August 2020 12:56 PM

Corrine Roberts- Residing in Mauritius

Mauritius oil spill: Almost all fuel oil pumped out of MV Wakashio

13 August 2020 12:52 PM

Jean Luc Emile, Chief Editor for Radio Plus- Mauritius

Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 08:00 this morning as breakdowns increase

13 August 2020 12:48 PM

Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson 

SERI AND C-19 PEOPLE'S COALITION HOLD WEBINAR IN COMMEMORATION OF 8TH ANNIVERSARY OF MARIKANA MASSACRE

13 August 2020 12:40 PM

Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter 

DCJ Postpones the cross examination of Mr McBride and also Mr Ncube's evidence for next Thursday, The commission now adjourns until 12:00 pm to hear the evidence of the witness whom their name is not revealed.

13 August 2020 12:32 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane-  EWN Reporter 

Is South Africa really ready for level 2?

13 August 2020 12:22 PM

Prof Alex van Ben Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration & Management

Is SA ready to move to lockdown Level 2?

Local

'It's incredible that suspended DG continues get salary instead of being fired'

Local

If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope

Entertainment

Marikana massacre: 'Still no accountability for mineworkers killed 8 years ago'

Politics

MAC chair Karim warns against complacency as SA’s daily COVID-19 cases stabilise

13 August 2020 1:58 PM

Seri: We need accountability for mineworkers killed at Marikana 8 years ago

13 August 2020 1:21 PM

Gauteng ready to relax COVID-19 lockdown regulations

13 August 2020 11:47 AM

