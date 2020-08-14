Brian Molefe's bodyguard tells inquiry of regular visits to Gupta residence and stacks of cash in bag

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:37
Unemployed Graduates Movement march today to the Union Buildings
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stembiso Shandu
Today at 12:37
Femicide in South Africa – an interview with Nechama Brodie
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nechama Brodie has worked as a multi-media journalist, editor, producer and publisher for nearly
Today at 12:40
SA Rugby: Blitzboks regroup with an eye on the Olympics
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Powell
Today at 12:41
Insurgents affiliated to Islamic State once again took control of the strategic port town of Mocimboa da Praia in northern Mozambique.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Peter Fabricius- Foreign affairs journalist.
Today at 12:45
Right of reply: Western Cape to develop legislation for CCTV camera law - Vumacom responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ricky Croock, Vumacam CEO
Ricky Croock - Tactical Operations Manager at Css
Today at 12:45
Africa marks six months today since COVID-19 was first detected on the continent.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Mary Stephen, Technical Officer at the WHO Regional office for Africa
Today at 12:52
The news week that was: Tanya Farber
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tanya Farber - Journalist: Times Live / Sunday Times at Times Media Group
Tanya Farber - Journalist And Author at Freelancer
Today at 12:52
#LightRedSA meets with the Minister
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sharif Baker- LIght SA Red Spokesperson.
Today at 12:56
Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Trendy non-alcoholic drinks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 18:42
PLAY CLIPS: ARY1 - Martin Raubenheimer - 0'41" and ARY2 - Nick Taliakis - 0'45"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

12:00 - 13:00
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
SAHRC condemns land invasions 'but evictions must be executed in a humane way' Clement Manyathela speaks to Chris Nissen and Human Settlements Department's Yonela Diko about a court case set for next week. 14 August 2020 12:23 PM
Prepare yourselves, Stage two load shedding resumes on Friday morning The power utility says the power cuts will begin at 8am and will continue until 10pm. 14 August 2020 8:00 AM
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 437,617, a 76% recovery rate The number of confirmed cases is 572,865. There were 260 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 11,270. 13 August 2020 11:14 PM
View all Local
'Widows of those killed days before Marikana massacre also waiting for justice' EWN assignments editor Gia Nicolaides says days before the infamous massacre, 10 people were killed. 14 August 2020 7:40 AM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has proposed that there be an interim government. 13 August 2020 6:08 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest. 13 August 2020 3:19 PM
[LISTEN] Highlighting the under-representation of women in science UP associate professor of physics Mmantsae Moche Diale details the problem and shares more on her journey into physics. 13 August 2020 12:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:47 AM
If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope Clement Manyathela chats to award-winning gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope on #HangingOutwithClement. 13 August 2020 11:53 AM
View all Entertainment
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Opinion

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Brian Molefe's bodyguard tells inquiry of regular visits to Gupta residence and stacks of cash in bag

Brian Molefe's bodyguard tells inquiry of regular visits to Gupta residence and stacks of cash in bag

14 August 2020 12:16 PM

  Nthakoana Ngatane-  EWN Reporter


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Brian Molefe addresses the allegations made against him by his former body guard at The Zondo Commission? Did he receive bags of cash from the Guptas?

14 August 2020 12:42 PM

Brian Molefe Former Eskom and Transnet CEO. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mkhwebane, Parliament square off in court

13 August 2020 1:09 PM

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Covid-19 Updates

13 August 2020 1:08 PM

Kgomotso Modise

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Let’s Get Behind Virtual Slipper Week

13 August 2020 1:06 PM

Julia Sotirianakos, Reach for a Dream CEO. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN’s Cindy Poluta chatted to motorcyclist and the first South African to win a MotoGP race, Brad Binder. He claimed victory in the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix on 9 August 2020.

13 August 2020 1:02 PM

Cindy Poluta- EWN Sports Reporter. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African residing in Mauritius explains how they are helping with the catastrophic oil spill.

13 August 2020 12:56 PM

Corrine Roberts- Residing in Mauritius

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mauritius oil spill: Almost all fuel oil pumped out of MV Wakashio

13 August 2020 12:52 PM

Jean Luc Emile, Chief Editor for Radio Plus- Mauritius

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 08:00 this morning as breakdowns increase

13 August 2020 12:48 PM

Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SERI AND C-19 PEOPLE'S COALITION HOLD WEBINAR IN COMMEMORATION OF 8TH ANNIVERSARY OF MARIKANA MASSACRE

13 August 2020 12:40 PM

Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC condemns land invasions 'but evictions must be executed in a humane way'

Local

'Widows of those killed days before Marikana massacre also waiting for justice'

Politics

Prepare yourselves, Stage two load shedding resumes on Friday morning

Local

Dr Karim: Pressure on healthcare easing, no need to continue with alcohol ban

14 August 2020 12:35 PM

DA in Tshwane pins hope on Supreme Court to regain its power in metro

14 August 2020 11:23 AM

EL student who erroneously received R14m from NSFAS back in court

14 August 2020 11:19 AM

